Severe thunderstorms leave damage across Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS - Severe storms moved across Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving behind damage in several communities. As of 4 p.m., 60,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts according to MEMA.

Friday was already hot with high humidity, making the climate ideal for storms to form.

In Westboro, there was a live electrical wire down on Route 30.

In Maynard, multiple trees and live wires were down.

We are dealing with multiple calls for trees and wires down. Please use caution if traveling! pic.twitter.com/qskGO5mBk3 — Maynard Police Department (@MaynardPolice) September 8, 2023

In Boxboro, multiple trees and wires were down on roads, and a tree fell on a house.

Firefighters and other public safety personnel are responding to multiple fire alarms, trees and wires down, as well as a tree that has fallen on a house.@BoxboroughPD — Boxborough Fire Department (@BoxboroughFire) September 8, 2023

In Reading, there are multiple trees down and power outages.

There were multiple trees with powerlines down with road closures across town. There are also wide spread power outages. Please use caution driving. Emergency crews are responding to all calls. Posted by Reading Massachusetts Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

In Southboro, Parkerville Road is closed due to a large pine falling down.

**Parkerville Road Closed from Main Street to No. 14 due to large tree on power lines. National Grid enroute. The large Pine tree came down during a quick moving thunderstorm. ** pic.twitter.com/pgm2Pzj0DU — Southborough Police (@SouthboroughPd) September 8, 2023

Chelmsford Police reported multiple trees and wires down.

There are numerous roads blocked by trees with wires down. Please do not attempt to pass any down wires, we assume them all to be live. Be safe. Posted by Chelmsford Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

In Haverhill a tree fell on top of a car.

In Lowell, a tree fell on top of a car. Lowell Fire also reported that a house was struck by lightning with severe damage to the chimney.

A tree fell on top of a car in Lowell Massachusetts. Robert Williams