Severe thunderstorms leave damage across Massachusetts
MASSACHUSETTS - Severe storms moved across Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving behind damage in several communities. As of 4 p.m., 60,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts according to MEMA.
Friday was already hot with high humidity, making the climate ideal for storms to form.
In Westboro, there was a live electrical wire down on Route 30.
In Maynard, multiple trees and live wires were down.
In Boxboro, multiple trees and wires were down on roads, and a tree fell on a house.
In Reading, there are multiple trees down and power outages.
In Southboro, Parkerville Road is closed due to a large pine falling down.
Chelmsford Police reported multiple trees and wires down.
In Haverhill a tree fell on top of a car.
In Lowell, a tree fell on top of a car. Lowell Fire also reported that a house was struck by lightning with severe damage to the chimney.
