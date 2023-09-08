Watch CBS News
Severe thunderstorms leave damage across Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MASSACHUSETTS - Severe storms moved across Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving behind damage in several communities. As of 4 p.m., 60,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts according to MEMA

Friday was already hot with high humidity, making the climate ideal for storms to form. 

In Westboro, there was a live electrical wire down on Route 30. 

In Maynard, multiple trees and live wires were down.

In Boxboro, multiple trees and wires were down on roads, and a tree fell on a house.

In Reading, there are multiple trees down and power outages.

There were multiple trees with powerlines down with road closures across town. There are also wide spread power outages. Please use caution driving. Emergency crews are responding to all calls.

In Southboro, Parkerville Road is closed due to a large pine falling down.

Chelmsford Police reported multiple trees and wires down.

There are numerous roads blocked by trees with wires down. Please do not attempt to pass any down wires, we assume them all to be live. Be safe.

In Haverhill a tree fell on top of a car.

A tree fell on a car in Haverhill

In Lowell, a tree fell on top of a car. Lowell Fire also reported that a house was struck by lightning with severe damage to the chimney. 

A tree fell on top of a car in Lowell Massachusetts. Robert Williams
WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

