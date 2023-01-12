Cohasset Police issue warning about fundraising scams claiming to help Ana Walshe's children

COHASSET - Cohasset Police want people to be aware of any fundraising scams claiming to help the children of missing mother Ana Walshe.

Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of January 1 after a New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and a friend at their Cohasset home.

Her husband Brian, 47, is being held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in the case. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance.

The couple has three young sons, ages 2, 4 and 6. They are currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

"We are seeing media reports stating there is a fund to help support the children of Ana Walshe. We would be hesitant to donate to any fundraising campaigns at this time. Beware of scams!" Cohasset Police posted on Facebook.