Police seek new clues in Ana Walshe disappearance in Peabody

PEABODY - State police were in Peabody on Tuesday, searching the area in connection with the death of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother who went missing.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said two people called the police, saying there may be something of interest, but the search came up empty.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ana Walshe disappeared on New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is charged with her murder even though her body has never been found.

In a new court filing Tuesday, prosecutors say they are expecting some DNA analysis from an independent lab within the next two weeks, though they did not say what's being tested.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 6:25 PM

