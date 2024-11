Amber Alert canceled after mother and 3 children from Stoughton are found in Boston

STOUGHTON - Massachusetts State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a mother from Stoughton and her three children.

Police were looking for the mother and her three children Friday evening. They were located late Friday night in Jamaica Plain.

Police said everyone was found safe and they used geolocation technology to track down the mother's car.