Amazon withdraws controversial drone delivery plan in Central Massachusetts town for now

Amazon has withdrawn its controversial proposal for drone deliveries in Westboro, Massachusetts, though the company said it plans to resubmit a revised project in the near future.

Prime Air planned to use autonomous drones that measure about 5 feet by 5 feet to deliver packages directly to customers' properties. The drones would allow purchases to be delivered within an hour of an order being placed.

Some residents in Westboro have pushed back against the plan. At a special town meeting in October, residents passed a new bylaw by a vote of 510-13 to regulate noise, nuisance and privacy issues associated with commercial drone deliveries.

In a letter to the Town of Westboro Planning Board on Friday, Amazon requested to withdraw the plan without prejudice.

On Sunday, Amazon spokesperson Lindsay Hamilton said the company plans to submit a new plan.

"As residents learn more about it and see it for themselves, Prime Air is a welcome addition to communities because it provides customers convenient fast delivery, reduces traffic on the roads, brings highly skilled jobs, and generates minimal short-lived sound, comparable to a passing car," the Amazon spokesperson said. "We look forward to continuing our community engagement efforts, working with state and local lawmakers, and continuing the local approval processes to bring drone delivery to customers in Massachusetts. We will be resubmitting a revised project soon, after further discussions with local stakeholders."

The Federal Aviation Administration, which largely controls the use of airspace, has already approved drone deliveries. Westboro residents say they are hoping to regulate commercial drone operations from the ground.

Opponents say Amazon should not be allowed to use its current facility on Otis Street to launch drones.

The topic is expected to come up Monday at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.