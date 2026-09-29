Lawmakers urge Amazon to address "serious concerns" about drone delivery plan in Massachusetts

State lawmakers are urging Amazon to address "serious concerns" from residents about a drone delivery plan in Westboro, Massachusetts.

Amazon has been going through the regulatory process and meeting with local leaders as they aim to launch "Prime Air" in the town by the end of the year. The program uses autonomous drones to deliver packages directly to customers' homes, within an hour of placing their order.

But some townspeople have been outspoken in their opposition to drone delivery. Now three legislators are asking Amazon to pause implementation of the program and answer questions from skeptical residents.

State Sen. Michael Moore and state Reps. Hannah Kane and Kate Donaghue said in a letter to Amazon that there is still "some confusion about the intended scope of Amazon Prime Air's operations."

"For example, questions remain about operating hours, flight paths, service range, and the number of drone flights per day," the lawmakers wrote. "It is unfair to expect the community to fairly evaluate a proposal when key details remain undetermined."

Amazon already has a fulfillment center in Westboro. They eventually want to make up to 1,000 drone deliveries per day within a 7.5-mile radius of the warehouse.

"There is a distinct difference between operating delivery trucks on our neighborhood streets and flying dozens of camera-equipped drones in the skies above our homes," Moore said. "The people who live in these communities have important questions about how Amazon plans to operate its drones safely, quietly, and in a way that respects their privacy – and so far, many of these questions remain unanswered."

WBZ-TV has reached out to Amazon for comment. The company told WBZ-TV earlier this month that the response from customers in other parts of the country that have the drone program has been "overwhelmingly positive."

"We are currently working with local officials and exploring opportunities to expand our fast, reliable drone delivery service to reach customers in the Westborough area and locations around the country," Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner said at the time.