Massachusetts town approves new bylaw to restrict Amazon drone deliveries: "Like David and Goliath"

Residents in Westboro, Massachusetts, are pushing back against Amazon's plans to launch drone deliveries in their community, overwhelmingly approving a new bylaw aimed at restricting the service.

At a special town meeting Monday, residents voted 510-13 in favor of the bylaw, which would regulate noise, nuisance and privacy issues associated with commercial drone deliveries and impose fines for violations. The bylaw has to be reviewed and allowed by the state attorney general before it can take effect.

It comes as Amazon has made plans to begin delivering packages by drone in Westboro and surrounding communities by the end of the year.

The company is already operating drone delivery flights in about a dozen metro areas, with plans to expand the service to several hundred cities and towns across the U.S. by the end of 2026.

Amazon Prime Air uses autonomous drones measuring about 5 feet by 5 feet to deliver packages directly to customers' properties, within an hour of an order being placed.

"Westboro, Mass. has been exactly that type of beacon of innovation that we're looking for," said Amazon's Tareq Wafaie during an August Select Board meeting about the proposal, pointing to the company's already large footprint in Westboro, which includes a fulfillment center and robotics facility.

A delivery is staged for the media during trials of the Amazon drone delivery service for the UK, which are taking place at its Darlington fulfilment centre. Picture date: Thursday September 10, 2026. Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images via Getty Images

But some residents say the convenience of faster deliveries isn't worth the potential impact on their neighborhoods.

"We're very passionate about this issue. It might feel like David and Goliath, but I like how that story ends," said Stephanie Stuchlik, who is part of the growing opposition to Amazon's plans.

"I spend a lot of time outdoors with my kids. I have two little girls, so I am disturbed by the thought of having this quality time outside with them, reading books and hearing and seeing these drones flying overhead all day long. It feels like not what I want my kids to grow up into," she added.

While the Federal Aviation Administration largely controls the use of airspace and has green-lit drone deliveries, residents are attempting to regulate the operation of commercial drone deliveries at the ground level.

"Public nuisance, public safety issue. For what gain? To save 20 or 30 minutes to get your toothpaste or a bottle of Thousand Island dressing? It doesn't make sense," said Rod Jané.

"I think it's a really, really bad idea for the town, and I think we're doing the right thing in opposing it," Jané added.

The opposition in Westboro has also caught the attention of state and federal lawmakers.

In a letter, State Sen. Michael Moore and other area lawmakers are requesting Gov. Maura Healey's administration establish a task force to review commercial drone deliveries and consider potential policy changes.

"Do we want our quality of life impacted by this?" Moore questioned.

Moore said the outcome in Westboro could have implications beyond the town.

"Whatever happens here will be the precedent for obviously Massachusetts and maybe New England. That's why it's so important that we try to get this right," he said.

"Most of us are Prime customers," said resident Christine Farmer. "But if drone delivery services operate, that opens the gateway for any other retailer. So that's the reason why the townspeople are saying, 'no thank you.'"

"It's really a disruption to the peace and the quality of life that we would have here to have something just show up and make a delivery stopping 13 feet from your window," Farmer added.

In a statement, Amazon acknowledged the town's vote, but indicated it is continuing to evaluate its plans.

"We are aware of the bylaw recently passed in Westborough regarding commercial drone delivery. We remain committed to engaging with local officials and community members as we continue to assess our plans for the area," the company said.

Amazon also defended its Prime Air program, which already operates in several states and metropolitan areas, describing the service as safe and reliable.

"Each Prime Air site creates new jobs spanning operations, engineering, safety, and more, with employees earning competitive wages and full benefits from day one," the company said.

Meanwhile, residents are preparing for another challenge through the local zoning board.

Opponents argue that Amazon should not be allowed to use its existing Westboro facility to launch drone deliveries and plan to appeal to the board as part of their ongoing efforts.

"We need to stop, we need to pause, we need to do everything in our power to preserve our skies and also our quality of life," Farmer added.