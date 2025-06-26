Celtics trade back in second round of NBA Draft after reportedly missing out on Rasheer Fleming

What will the Boston Celtics do next this offseason?

The Boston Celtics were supposed to make the second pick of the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night. Instead, Brad Stevens traded back to add to his collection of future second-round selections.

Boston entered Thursday with the 32nd overall pick and reportedly had eyes on St. Joe's power forward Rasheer Fleming, according to Shams Charania on ESPN's pre-draft coverage. But the Phoenix Suns wanted to draft Fleming and traded up to No. 31 with the Timberwolves, sending pick No. 36 and two future second-round picks to Minnesota to land the athletic forward.

After Fleming came off the board, Stevens moved the No. 32 pick to the Orlando Magic for the 46th and 57th pick on Thursday night, and second-round selections in 2026 and 2027.

It was quite the haul for Stevens, who added three additional second-round picks for moving back 14 spots. The Celtics now own 10 second-round picks through the 2032 NBA Draft, thanks to Stevens' wheeling and dealing over the last week.

The Magic took forward Noah Penda out of France at No. 32. Penda had to awkwardly wear a Celtics hat on stage at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York after his selection was announced Thursday night.

Now we wait to see who the Celtics will take with their now two second-round picks Thursday night -- or if Stevens has some more trades up his sleeve to build out Boston's treasure trove of future picks.