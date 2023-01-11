Watch CBS News
Local News

George Theberge arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

George Theberge arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods
George Theberge arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods 00:35

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.

Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022.

Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time.

Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.

Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 11:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.