Eckersley out on bail after allegedly leaving baby in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Alexandra Eckersley, who is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her baby in the New Hampshire woods, has been released on $3,000 cash bail.

Eckersley is facing a felony charge for leading police to her newborn baby in the woods "nearly an hour" after first sending officers to a different area, police said. Officers responded to the West Side Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire at about 12:40 a.m. Monday after getting a report that a woman had given birth to a baby boy in the woods. It was 19 degrees at the time.

According to the police report, she told first responders she didn't know she was pregnant either, but friends said she knew and was four to five months along when this happened.  

Alexandra Eckersley is the adopted daughter of Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley, who said he was "utterly devastated" his daughter gave birth in the woods and then abandoned the baby in medical distress. In a statement issued Thursday, the Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter Allie was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.

