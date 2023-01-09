Man wanted in connection with birth of baby in NH woods

MANCHESTER, NH - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.

George Theberge, 45, is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersely, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022.

The baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time.

Theberge is wanted on charges of felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.