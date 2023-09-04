Alex Verdugo out Monday, may miss Red Sox-Rays series with to hamstring injury

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be without Alex Verdugo as the team looks to snap a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field on Monday. Verdugo is out of the Boston lineup with a hamstring injury that forced him out of Sunday's win over the Royals.

Verdugo will miss the first game of the three-game set on Monday, and manager Alex Cora revealed that Verdugo will also miss Tuesday's middle game of the series. There's a slight chance that Verdugo will be able to return Wednesday after getting a few days off, but the Red Sox may not take any chances on the Tropicana turf.

Verdugo could very likely be out until Friday night, when Boston opens a three-game series against the Orioles at Fenway Park. The outfielder left Sunday's game in Kansas City in the sixth inning after complaining of left hamstring tightness. He was 0-for-3 at the plate out of the leadoff spot, following his three-hit game on Saturday.

Wilyer Abreu took over for Verdugo in right field on Sunday, but will be in center field and hit leadoff for Boston to start the series against Tampa Bay, with Adam Duvall playing right field. Monday will mark just the fourth start for Abreu since he was promoted from Triple-A Worcester last month.

The 24-year-old Abrue is hitting .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles, a homer, and six RBI in his seven games for Boston.

Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and rookie Ceddanne Rafaela could all fill in for Verdugo should he need to miss more time. In 124 games this season, Verdugo has slashed .278/.341/.449 with 13 homers, 34 doubles, 53 RBI and 76 runs scored for Boston.

Heading into Monday's game, the Red Sox have lost 13 straight games at Tropicana Field, with their last win in St. Petersburg coming back on April 22, 2022.