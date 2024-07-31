Former NFL QB Alex Smith ready for 2nd Pan-Mass Challenge

BOSTON - Despite his 16 seasons in the NFL and one Pan-Mass Challenge under his belt, former quarterback Alex Smith is a little nervous about his upcoming two-day ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown. "Lot of nerves there. But also, just an excitement because I know the expectations," Smith said.

Last year, the father of three rode with Team Oofos. Smith departed from Wellesley and met lots of riders along the way who thanked him for participating. That feeling of community is one of the main reasons he is back to ride in 2024. "It was amazing to be part of! And obviously all the great work Dana-Farber does. The fact that 100% of the money goes to cancer research," Smith said. "What's not to like?"

Special Pan-Mass Challenge community

He says that from start to finish, the special culture of the PMC boosted his spirits. "Before. After. Halftime. At the water breaks. I just think-everybody riding for somebody. Everybody out there in their driveway as you're riding by cheering you on. Making posters. Kids handing out water bottles and Twizzlers... it was overwhelming," he said.

Smith's decision to ride from Sturbridge this year is part of an effort to challenge himself. He insists, laughing, that he is not a cyclist. But he is "all in" on the PMC. "Looking forward to it and to connecting with a bunch of people in this shared experience for such an amazing cause," he said.

Alex Smith is an inspiration. Few could forget his devastating leg injury during a game in 2018. As quarterback for the Washington Redskins, he was sacked and suffered a spiral compound fracture. After surgery, he developed an infection that threatened his life. At least 17 surgeries (even he can't remember exactly how many he had), extensive rehab and a lot of work, he returned to the Washington Football Team in 2020. He was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

To this day, he says he is driven by gratitude. "I'm incredibly lucky. My journey and given where I was at and where I am today. I'm exactly that. I'm grateful," he said. "Things had to go right, and they did. I'm grateful for such a great team including my family who helped me get through that."

Daughter's cancer diagnosis

But even harder than enduring his own physical challenge is experiencing what his daughter has gone through. A little over two years ago, Sloane, who's now 8 years-old, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. "As a parent you feel helpless," he said. "It's difficult and it's lonely and it's hard because you have no control. The PMC is about this larger community and everybody looking to find a cure and research."

Sloane had her third surgery earlier this year at Boston Children's Hospital. Smith calls that "serendipitous." As a west coast family, his east coast connection to Dana-Farber (which shares doctors, labs and expertise with Children's) gave him a sense of comfort in a frightening time. Since that surgery, he says Sloane has been doing well.

The Smiths posted a joyous Instagram photo just weeks after Sloane's last surgery. Their daughter was well enough to compete in a national dance competition and is beaming in the photo. Smith says she has spent the summer doing what makes her happy - dancing, enjoying music and swimming. "She's an incredible girl," he said. "She's rolling. A ball of energy and has an amazing spirit. I'm grateful for every day."