Alex Cora Rejoins Red Sox In Toronto

BOSTON (CBS) -- Alex Cora has been away from the Red Sox for nearly a week after testing positive for COVID-19. He'll be back on the Boston bench Wednesday night as the Sox look to snap a four-game skid.

Cora has rejoined the team in Toronto, the skipper confirmed to WEEI's Merloni and Fauria during his Wednesday afternoon interview, and all signs point to him managing Wednesday night's game against the Jays.

Cora tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of Boston's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 21. He had to stay away from the team, with Will Venable taking his place on the Red Sox bench. Boston went 1-5 during Cora's absence.

Boston has lost six of its last seven games, and is just 7-11 on the season. The Red Sox have two games remaining against the Jays in Toronto before playing three against the Orioles in Baltimore.