Red Sox, Tigers reportedly battling for free agent Alex Bregman

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox are reportedly still in the running for Astros free-agent Alex Bregman. But Boston is not alone in its pursuit, and it sounds like the Detroit Tigers remain a serious threat to sign the third baseman.

As of last Friday, the Red Sox and the Tigers were looming "as co-favorites" to sign Bregman, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Detroit signed free-agent starter Jack Flaherty to a two-year, $35 million deal over the weekend, but that isn't deterring the Tigers from keeping up their push to add Bregman as well.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday that the Tigers are still pursuing Bregman, while Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press also reported that the Tigers are "still interested" in Bregman's services after adding Flaherty to their rotation. If the Red Sox want to win the battle for Bregman, it sounds like they're going to have to best the Tigers.

With two sides remaining engaged, it likely means Bregman won't have to settle for a short-term deal, as it appears the Red Sox were hoping for this offseason. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported last week the Red Sox weren't willing to offer Bregman anything longer than a four-year deal, while the third baseman and his agent, Scott Boras, appear to have their sights set on a six-year pact. The Astros reportedly offered Bregman a six-year deal earlier in the offseason, and that offer could still be on the table in Houston.

Given Detroit's interest and Boston's perceived lack of serious interest, a reunion between Bregman and Alex Cora -- who was his bench coach in Houston when the Astros won the World Series in 2017 -- sounds unlikely at this point.

Alex Bregman's potential fit with the Red Sox

Bregman, 31, is coming off a slightly down season at the plate after slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs in 2024. But the Red Sox have an extremely lefty-heavy lineup right now, and the right-handed Bregman would help break up Boston's string of southpaws.

He's been solid at the plate over his career -- spent entirely with the Astros -- with a .848 OPS and .272/.366/.483 slash line over nine seasons. Bregman is also coming off his first Gold Glove award at third base.

The Red Sox are set at third with Rafael Devers, but Bregman is reportedly willing to move to second base for Boston.

It sounds like the Red Sox signing Bregman is a longshot, but we'll see if either side is willing to bend with Spring Training just around the corner. Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 11, with the team's first full-squad workout set for Feb. 17.