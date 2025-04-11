African-American history museum in Boston worried about future as its federal grant is cut

A museum dedicated to the African-American history of Boston is now concerned about its future, as their federal grant has been cut.

"If you look at the ground, you will see that the planks are over 200 years old, these are original," said Dr. Noelle Trent, the president and CEO of the Museum of African-American History Boston and Nantucket. The museum is home to the African Meeting House of 1806, as well as the country's first public school built specifically for Black students in 1835. "There were lectures by Frederick Douglass here and William Lloyd Garrison."

Last June, the museum received a $500,000 three-year federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. But Trent said that is no longer the case.

"Yesterday, we received notice from the federal government that our grant had been terminated and part of the reasoning was that we no longer align with the White House policies," said Trent.

Trent said the capacity building grant was supposed to support school field trips, educational programs and to increase staff.

"There is frustration because we worked very hard to create something new for the museum," said Trent.

In addition, the museum may have to pay back any undistributed funds it has already received from the grant.

"It will affect our ability to do programming moving forward," said Trent. "We're talking over $100,000."

Now this national treasure located in the heart of Beacon Hill has a different fight ahead of it.

"If you care about this place, we need you. We need you to join us in this fight," said Trent. "And what's important for us is to engage with our community and continue to make sure that these stories are here and that these buildings remain here for the next 100 years."