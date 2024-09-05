9-year-old Cape Cod boy uses cooking skills to help families in need

BREWSTER - When Adrian Oomer learned about homelessness in second grade, he felt the kind of sadness that compels people to action. "It bothered me that people didn't have homes," he explains. "I wanted to do something to raise money. So, I decided, since I'm already really good at cooking, I could start a pop-up restaurant."

Adrian launches Loco Dos out of his kitchen

The idea came to him two years ago. When he was seven-year-old. His plan wasn't to act on the idea someday. He wanted to start raising money to combat housing insecurity as soon as possible. In the summer of 2023, Adrian launched Loco Dos out of his home kitchen in Brewster.

The restaurant was actually his second idea. When Adrian approached his mother with questions about homelessness, Melissa Oomer recalls his first request. "What can we do to help? Can we build a home? Can we build houses all over Cape Cod?" Mindful of the impact the lesson about homelessness had on her son, Melissa explained that there are social service agencies and non-profits that support families in need. They began researching organizations nearby. And when they discovered Homeless Prevention Council, Adrian knew where he wanted to direct his restaurant profits. (He also donated money he received for his birthday and Christmas to HPC.)

Supporting the Homeless Prevention Council

The organization, just miles from their home, supports housing-insecure families on the mid- and outer-Cape. CEO Hadley Luddy remembers the family's eagerness to help, calling it a "wonderful coincidence" that the Oomers found HPC, and that Adrian was so committed to helping people in his community. "It's just a joy to see how philanthropy starts at such a young age," Luddy said. "And to see how inspiring it can be for young people to see-there's an issue in my community. I want to be part of the solution. He's done just that. He's really a remarkable young man and we are so happy to know him!"

Before heading back to school in the fall of 2023, Adrian presented HPC with a $500 cash donation, the profits from a summer of cooking. "He was glowing," his father Imran recalls. "The moment was really special for him. And I think he was able to see very clearly the economic benefit of what he was doing. I think that became addictive for him. Because he could see that what he was doing-if you want to make an impact-this was a very direct way."

Creating the menu

During the school year, Adrian tests recipes to see which he will offer to customers. He is also more than willing to go "off-script" and adapt recipes to fit his palate and preferences. The lobster mac 'n' cheese on the 2024 summer menu is a good example. "We copied it out of a different mac 'n' cheese, a three-cheese mac 'n' cheese. It was over-the-limit goodness," he said. "We added the lobster and a few other things and made it perfection."

Adrian Oomer CBS Boston

Customers order from his weekly menu online-typically with a handful of items-and pickup or arrange delivery for the weekend. Each item costs $10. His best-sellers include granola (which this reporter can attest is outstanding!) and the Tsukune meatballs he prepared for the final week of summer. Lovingly glazing them with a sauce of ginger, soy, mirin, and scallions, he anticipates how customers will feel eating them. "I hope they feel warm-that it's comfort food," he said. "And know that the money is in the hands of a good cause."

"Quiet leader" making a difference

As Adrian prepares for fourth grade, HPC is collecting backpacks and supplies for families in need. Adrian plans to donate the profits from Loco Dos' summer sales in mid-September. He anticipates donating twice what he gave the organization in 2023. With roughly 400 families relying on HPC's back-to-school support, Adrian's contribution will make a difference for other students and for non-profit's core mission. "He's ultimately helping HPC to serve the more than 2,000 people we work with every year, many of whom are kids," Luddy said.

Adrian's gift and generosity isn't lost on his customers including his former principal Keith Gauley. Gauley picked up his food-and donated a little extra money to Adrian's effort-to share with his wife and mother. Gauley calls Adrian a "quiet leader" whose actions, even at a young age, speak to the boy's values. "Extraordinary might be understatement," he said describing Adrian. "He is always kind. He is always generous."

Gauley also applauds Adrian's parents for nurturing his talents and encouraging his drive to contribute. Melissa says it's rewarding to share the experience as a family and to see how dedicated Adrian is to helping. "You can only hope, when you're a parent, that all your hard days of doing things-trying to instill these values-to see them really act on this is the most amazing thing," Melissa said.

Adrian says Loco Dos will be back next summer-and every summer. Someday, when he owns his own brick-and-mortar restaurant, there's no question that it will be known for the quality of the food and the kindness of its chef.

"It feels really good to create more hope in this world," he says before checking the timer on his meatballs.