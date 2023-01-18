Adrian Klemm can be added to Patriots' offensive coordinator consideration

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

BOSTON -- A fourth name has been added to the field of potential Patriots offensive coordinators.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported Wednesday that former offensive lineman Adrian Klemm will interview for the open OC position in New England.

The 45-year-old Klemm was the first Patriots player selected in the draft under Bill Belichick, who took the interior lineman with the 46th overall pick in the 2000 draft. (The Patriots didn't have a first-round pick that year, as the league forced New England to give that pick to the Jets as compensation for Bill Belichick.)

The Patriots are interviewing Adrian Klemm as part of their offensive coordinator search. Klemm, the first-ever draft pick of Bill Belichick’s Patriots regime, currently serves as associate head coach/run-game coordinator/o-line coach at Oregon. Former Steelers OL coach. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 18, 2023

Klemm would end up playing just 26 games with the Patriots, starting 10 of them, before spending one season with the Packers.

but he's been coaching since 2008, first as a graduate assistant at SMU, before becoming SMU's offensive line coach. He was UCLA's run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2012-13 before adding associate head coach under Jim Mora from 2014-16 to those responsibilities. He was the assistant O-line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-20 before becoming the O-line coach in 2021, and he spent last season at the University of Oregon, where he was associate head coach as well as being the run game coordinator and O-line coach.

Klemm joins Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as the known candidates in the Patriots' search.