Accused carjacker shot by police in Everett after wild ride in garbage truck to be arraigned Monday

Admilson Vizcaino, the man who was shot by police after they say he carjacked a trash truck outside a casino in Everett, Massachusetts last week, will be arraigned Monday.

Vizcaino will appear via Zoom from his hospital bed for the hearing in Malden District Court.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston at 11 a.m. in the video above.

Vizcaino, 33, is charged with four counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, following a chaotic series of events last Thursday.

Police initially received a call about Vizcaino acting erratically at a gas station in Medford. Stoneham police later attempted to pull him over, but about an hour later, he was seen on surveillance video allegedly shoplifting inside a 7-11 in Billerica.

Admilson Vizcaino seen on surveillance video inside a Billerica 7-Eleven CBS Boston

He's accused of taking a gas can, chips, and some soda from the store before leaving in a black SUV. A family member tipped officers off that he was in Malden. Police were able to follow Vizcaino until he entered Everett.

About an hour later, he had crashed the SUV outside of the Encore Casino in Everett. Police said he tried to use a knife to carjack several cars before Massachusetts State Police troopers tried to tase him.

Vizcaino then attempted to carjack a Republic Services trash truck by removing the driver in the middle of Broadway, authorities said. Police shot him and rescued the driver from the truck before they said Vizcaino took off in it.

The truck hit light posts and fire hydrants before riding over police stop sticks in Charlestown and crashing on the Alford Street Bridge. The crash caused fuel to leak from the truck and the cleanup backed up traffic for several hours.

Vizcaino was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

WBZ-TV's I-Team obtained court documents that show that Vizcaino had previous run-ins with the law. He was arrested at 16 years old in 2008 with four other suspects for the stabbing of a teen in Dorchester. He was given immunity to testify as an eyewitness but refused.

