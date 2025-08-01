Surveillance video shows Everett carjacking suspect before alleged crime spree

Video shows a carjacking suspect before he allegedly went on a chaotic crime spree that ended with him being shot by police and crashing a trash truck.

Admilson Vizcaino, 33, is seen on surveillance video shirtless inside a Billerica 7-Eleven around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, in the midst of a chaotic multitown chase for him.

He allegedly stole a gas can, some soda and chips from the store, and outside seems to casually load the items into a SUV. All this after having just left a Medford gas station where he was reported to be acting erratically.

Admilson Vizcaino seen on surveillance video inside a Billerica 7-Eleven CBS Boston

Police received 911 calls, just missing him along the way.

Carjacking, shots fired in Everett

An hour later, police caught up with him outside the Encore Casino in Everett after crashing his SUV. He allegedly tried to carjack multiple nearby vehicles while wielding a knife. State police troopers used a Taser to try and subdue him.

He then tried to get the driver of a Republic Services trash truck out of the seat right in the middle of Broadway. An Everett police officer shot Vizcaino and was able to pull the driver from the trash truck.

The now injured Vizcaino took off in the trash truck, crashing into fire hydrants and light poles as he tried to make his escape. He careened a half mile down the street into Charlestown before stop sticks caused him to crash on the Alford Street Bridge, all in front of stunned drivers and bringing afternoon traffic to a standstill.

A suspect carjacked a trash truck and then crashed on the Alford Street Bridge in Boston, police said. CBS Boston

Investigators said they found four gas containers in his SUV and a cigarette lighter in the road.

Arrested in fatal stabbing as teen

Vizcaino has had run-ins with the law before. According to court documents obtained by the I-Team, in 2008 at the age of 16, he was one of five suspects arrested in the fatal stabbing of another teen in Dorchester the year before. He was an eyewitness and given immunity to testify but he refused to do so.

After suffering gunshot wounds in Everett Thursday, Vizcaino remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Vizcaino faces multiple charges including four counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.