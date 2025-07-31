Suspect in custody after carjacking trash truck near Encore Casino in Everett, Massachusetts

A suspect is in custody after allegedly carjacking a trash truck in front of the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts Thursday afternoon. The suspect crashed the trash truck on the Alford Street Bridge in Boston and was taken into custody, police said.

According to I-Team sources, shots were fired.

Police are currently processing three different crime scenes in the area.

According to Everett police, it started as an attempt to stop a stolen motor vehicle in Medford. The suspect then crashed the vehicle on Broadway in front of the Encore Casino, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot and carjacked the trash truck. Video from witnesses shows police surrounding the suspect moments before entering the trash truck.

Police said the suspect drove the trash truck onto Alford Street into Boston and crashed on the bridge.

The Republic Services trash truck came to a rest along the guardrail of the bridge. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reported a strong smell of gas in the area after the crash.

Everett police said Lower Broadway will be closed for several hours and hazmat cleanup.

No other information has been released.