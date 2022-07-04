Watch CBS News
Adam Vinatieri's son no longer committed to UMass football

BOSTON -- Back in February, A.J. Vinatieri -- the son of Patriots legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri -- excitedly announced his commitment to play football at the University of Massachusetts. That commitment, however, is no more.

A.J. Vinatieri announced on Twitter that he has decommitted to UMass, and that he's now open to new recruitment.

He's also posted some videos of his recent on-field work to help that recruitment process along.

Vinatieri is a kicker and a punter, and he and his father had both expressed extreme excitement for the UMass opportunity. Yet between February and July, something clearly changed. 

