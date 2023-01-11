Did Adam Schefter indicate Patriots won't be making major coaching staff changes?

BOSTON -- On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots and the Falcons will be coaching the college players who participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

In doing so, Schefter indicated that teams that are undergoing changes at head coach and coordinator positions wouldn't make sense to coach in this game, which is partly why the Falcons and Patriots are taking on the task.

Falcons and Patriots will be the two coaching staffs for this year’s East-West @ShrineBowl. With head coach and coordinator changes among non-playoff teams, the Falcons and Patriots best fit the criteria of coaching this year’s Shrine Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

That would, by necessity, mean that by Schefter's estimation, the Patriots are not a team that is undergoing a coordinator change this offseason.

Considering the Patriots had the 26th-ranked offense, and considering they ranked 19th in passing touchdowns and 22nd in rushing touchdowns, and considering they ranked 27th on third down and 29th on fourth down, and considering they ranked dead last in red zone scoring ... this might not be welcome news for Patriots fans.

Of course, Schefter's explanation might have just been a statement of facts given the current reality. As of Wednesday morning, the Patriots had not removed anyone from any positions, nor had they publicly requested to interview any outside candidates for any potential job opportunities. Shrine Bowl director of football operations Eric Galko tweeted on Wednesday how only teams that haven't undergone changes at head coach, offensive coordinator, or defensive coordinator are excused from working the game.

Hey Albert, to clarify: Teams who have changes at HC or OC/DC are excused, which eliminated at least 8 of top 14 teams. Additionally, teams had passed most/every year on the Senior Bowl. There were no “favors” called in; both teams excited. Feel free to call if you have questions — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) January 11, 2023

Again, as of Wednesday, the Patriots fit that bill. And with the Shrine Bowl scheduled for Feb. 2, decisions needed to be made quickly after the regular season ended. (The Patriots didn't technically have any coordinators last year, but bringing in a new coordinator would count as a change at the spot, one would imagine.)

Realistically, given the way the Patriots have always operated under Belichick, it's unlikely that anyone -- even Schefter -- would be fully aware if a thought process for coaching staff changes was taking place behind the scenes.

So maybe -- maybe -- this tweet from Schefter will prove to only be a snapshot of a moment in time. Yet with the most plugged-in sports reporter stating plainly that the Patriots are a team that's not undergoing changes at any coordinator positions this offseason, there may be some room to worry for anybody that was hoping for an offensive overhaul this offseason.