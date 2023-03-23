Adam "Pacman" Jones says Patriots are one of five teams pursuing DeAndre Hopkins

BOSTON -- Adam "Pacman" Jones had a long playing career in the NFL. He's now apparently entering the world of information brokering.

A regular guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," Jones said Thursday that there are currently five teams pursuing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade: the Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Raiders, and ... Patriots.

That being said, the Patriots didn't necessarily sound like the likeliest winner in that pursuit, with the Bills getting the most attention from Jones.

"I don't really think it's about the money with him right now. I think he wants to get out, and it's a big thing, he wants to win. Definitely wants to win and get a shot," Jones said. "I go back and look at the teams, and I know D as a person. I'm leaning more toward the Bills or the Ravens."

Source(s) have some DHop information..



"There's five teams in on DHop and my source(s) tell me that Buffalo could work"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/f8iV6lbV29 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2023

The 30-year-old Hopkins played for the Texans from 2013-19, with the team going 54-58 in the regular season and 2-4 in the postseason during that time. Since joining the Cardinals in 2020, Arizona has gone 23-27 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason.

A five-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Second Team All-Pro, Hopkins likely hopes to at least play in a conference championship at some point in his career and thus may factor that potential in heavily when deciding where he wants to go. (Hopkins lost his no-trade clause as a result of last year's suspension, but his willingness to rework his contract gives him leverage with regard to his next NFL home.)

While the Patriots may seem like a long shot at this point in time, the price seemingly continues to drop, and New England at least appears to be in position to strike if the deal is there to be made.