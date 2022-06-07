Revolution agree to transfer Adam Buksa to RC Lens for undisclosed fee

FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution have agreed to transfer forward Adam Buksa to French Ligue 1 side Racing Club de Lens for an undisclosed fee. Buksa will officially join RC Lens at the opening of the Ligue 1 transfer window, which opens on June 10.

Buksa, the Revolution's leading scorer in 2022 and during the 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, returns to Europe after three Major League Soccer seasons with the Revolution. The 25-year-old striker has recorded 29 goals and eight assists across 64 league appearances, with an additional six goals in Concacaf Champions League, MLS Cup Playoffs, and U.S. Open Cup competition.

The Kraków, Poland native claimed the Revolution's Golden Boot with 16 goals during the 2021 season. In 2022, Buksa has tallied 11 goals in all contests, including a streak of seven consecutive games with a goal before departing for June international duty with the Poland National Team.

A message from Adam Buksa ✍️ pic.twitter.com/XGchOaekQY — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 7, 2022

Since he arrived in New England ahead of the 2020 season, Buksa leads MLS with 25 goals from open play (including playoffs). A hopeful 2022 FIFA World Cup QatarTM, Buksa's performance in New England helped him earn eight senior caps, with five goals, for Poland since the start of 2021.