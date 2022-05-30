The Revolution may be losing Adam Buksa

BOSTON -- The days of Adam Buksa putting headers home for the New England Revolution may be over.

Buksa has been the New England's best player this season, but he may have already played his final game with the club. Buksa is reportedly getting set to depart New England for French football club Racing Club de Lens.

The Revs are on their international break until June 12, but with France's transfer window opening June 10, Buksa may not play another game in a New England kit. New England is expected to receive roughly $6.5 million for the Polish striker.

#NERevs are expected to receive €6m from RC Lens for Polish striker Adam Buksa. Buksa will become the 3rd most expensive departure in the Revolutions' historry.



Pictures of Buksa in a RC Lens shirt have already been circulating but neither club has confirmed the transfer. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) May 30, 2022

Buksa broke out for New England last season, scoring 16 goals over 31 appearances to help the Revs win the 2021 Supporters' Shield. That brought transfer rumors and requests in January, but nothing came to fruition.

He's carried his success over to 2022, scoring seven goals while dishing out two assists in 10 MLS appearances for New England. Over 64 career appearances with the Revs, Buksa has tallied 29 goals and eight assists.

Buksa's departure would be another loss from New England's Supporters' Shield-winning club. Tajon Buchanan left the Revs after last season to join Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League, and goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to join Arsenal on July 1.

New England is currently 4-5-4 on the season, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.