What kind of activities are good for daily exercise? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.  

Michael emailed to ask, "I know we're supposed to exercise 30 minutes a day but what types of activities are good? Sprinting or lawn bowling for 30 minutes or some mix?"

It's generally recommended that you get 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity five times a week (or concentrated on the weekends). Examples of moderate-intensity activities include brisk walking, leisurely biking, ballroom dancing, yard work, doing cleaning or repairs around the house, and yes, probably lawn bowling.

Vigorous activities would include uphill walking, jogging, singles pickleball or tennis, and heavy gardening (like digging/hoeing). Basically, anything that is going to really make you break a sweat.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

