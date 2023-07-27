What kind of activities are good for daily exercise? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Michael emailed to ask, "I know we're supposed to exercise 30 minutes a day but what types of activities are good? Sprinting or lawn bowling for 30 minutes or some mix?"

It's generally recommended that you get 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity five times a week (or concentrated on the weekends). Examples of moderate-intensity activities include brisk walking, leisurely biking, ballroom dancing, yard work, doing cleaning or repairs around the house, and yes, probably lawn bowling.

Vigorous activities would include uphill walking, jogging, singles pickleball or tennis, and heavy gardening (like digging/hoeing). Basically, anything that is going to really make you break a sweat.

