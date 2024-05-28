Watch CBS News
Massachusetts man accused of secretly giving girlfriend abortion pill to end pregnancy

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

WATERTOWN - A Massachusetts man has been charged with secretly giving his girlfriend an abortion pill to end her pregnancy.

Robert Kawada, 43, of Brookline, will be arraigned Tuesday in Waltham District Court.

What pill was used?

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Kawada gave his girlfriend medication that he claimed were iron pills and vitamins for her pregnancy.

"After the victim had been given the pills, one of which is believed to be Misoprostol, the victim suffered a miscarriage," the district attorney's office said in a statement. 

Misoprostol is a medicine used "for a variety of indications in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology, including medication abortion," according to the National Library of Medicine. It's combined with the drug Mifepristone to induce an abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy. CVS and Walgreens started selling the abortion pills with a prescription earlier this year.  According to CBS News, medication abortion accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

A bottle of Misoprostol tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic on April 13, 2023 in Rockville, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Boyfriend facing several charges

Prosecutors said Kawada intentionally gave his girlfriend the medication to end the pregnancy. Watertown Police arrested him Friday.

He's facing several charges, including poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member.

"This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Watertown Police," both agencies said in a joint statement.

