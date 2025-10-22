Aaron Pennington still wanted 2 years after allegedly killing wife in Gardner, Massachusetts

Wednesday marks two years since Aaron Pennington allegedly killed his wife inside the couple's Gardner, Massachusetts home, and police are continuing to search for information in the case as he remains at large.

Investigators say Pennington shot and killed Breanne Pennington on October 22, 2023 inside her home on Cherry Street in Gardner. Breanne was planning to leave for Texas with her four young children before she was killed as the couple was having marital problems, court documents later revealed.

Following the discovery of Breanne's body, police began a massive search of the surrounding area. The next night, Pennington's car was found in the woods.

The search continued for more than a week, but Pennington was never found.

Breanne's family members believe that Pennington may still be alive and on the run. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Worcester District Attorney's office at (508) 832-9124.

Breanne Pennington and Aaron Pennington. Chelsea Lowe and Massachusetts State Police

In February 2024, the Gardner community gathered for a vigil to honor Breanne's life.

"I can say that I have never felt this kind of pain in my life," Breanne's aunt Brenda Hull said at the vigil. "I've never experienced this kind of pain in my life."

The vigil served as a way to shine a spotlight on domestic violence awareness.

"This is lethal. Domestic violence is lethal, " Hull said. "I don't want anyone to ever go through this again, ever, and if we can provide awareness and it saves a life, it's one less family going through this."