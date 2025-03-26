Man faces 96 charges of animal cruelty after dozens of dead animals found at Massachusetts property

A Marlboro, Massachusetts man is facing 96 counts of animal cruelty after dozens of dead animals were found at a property he was renting in Sturbridge.

Andrew Sebastiano was arraigned in Dudley District Court on 96 charges of animal cruelty, subsequent offense, and 96 charges of animal cruelty by custodian, subsequent offense.

96 dead animals allegedly on property

Sturbridge Police said 96 dead animals were found on the property on March 19, including chickens, geese, pigs, ducks and rabbits. According to MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Chris Schindler, Sebastiano left the property in February.

"This was a devastating scene, and we wish that we had been able to intercede in the weeks before these animals perished, but, unfortunately, the call came too late," said Schindler in a statement.

One dog was seized when Sebastiano was arrested and the dog is now in the care of MSPCA-Angell.

"This is an extremely disturbing case of animal cruelty, none like I have seen in my career. The sheer number of animals that suffered and perished is truly heartbreaking. We are grateful for our strong partnership with MSPCA Law Enforcement, whose expertise was invaluable in this investigation. I also commend my officers who worked tirelessly on this investigation from the onset to make sure the individual involved was arrested and brought to justice," said Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert in a statement.

Pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in 2021

Schindler said Sebastiano was also arrested on animal cruelty charges in 2021. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to probation.

Sebastiano is being held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on April 1.