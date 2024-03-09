$5,000 reward offered for Worcester shooting suspect accused in murders of mother and daughter

WORCESTER - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of a suspect wanted in connection with the murders of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Worcester on Tuesday.

Chasity Nunez, 27, and her 11-year-old daughter Zella were sitting in a parked SUV on Englewood Avenue when they were shot in an ambush that left the SUV full of bullet holes. Both victims died at the hospital.

Dejan Belnavis, 27, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dejan Dante Belnavis (27), please contact the Worcester Police Department -Text a Tip 274637 or Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section -1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8873). @WorcesterPD @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/fx0plstIYX — U.S. Marshals Service Boston (@USMS_Boston) March 9, 2024

Police said two men were seen on surveillance video opening fire at the SUV and then leaving the scene of the shooting in a white car, which later turned up in Hartford, where Belnavis has relatives.

A second suspect in the shooting, Karel Mangual, was arraigned on Thursday and held without bail.

Chasity Nunez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard for four years and her daughter Zella was a sixth-grader in Worcester Public Schools.

Anyone with any information on Belnavis' whereabouts is asked to call Worcester Police or Massachusetts State Police.