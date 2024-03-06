Police seek suspect in murders of mother, daughter in Worcester, one person arrested
WORCESTER - An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother and daughter in Worcester on Tuesday. Police have not released any details about the suspect who has been arrested.
Police are searching for a second man in connection with the shooting. Dejan Belnavis, 27, is wanted for charges connected to the murders of Chasity Nunez and 11-year-old Zella Nunez.
Police say Belnavis should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.
The victims were in a parked SUV on Lisbon Street near Englewood Avenue when their car was sprayed with gunfire just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police.