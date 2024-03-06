Police seek suspect in murders of mother, daughter in Worcester, one person arrested

Mother, daughter shot and killed in SUV during horrific ambush in Worcester

Mother, daughter shot and killed in SUV during horrific ambush in Worcester

Mother, daughter shot and killed in SUV during horrific ambush in Worcester

WORCESTER - An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother and daughter in Worcester on Tuesday. Police have not released any details about the suspect who has been arrested.

Police are searching for a second man in connection with the shooting. Dejan Belnavis, 27, is wanted for charges connected to the murders of Chasity Nunez and 11-year-old Zella Nunez.

Dejan Belnavis is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Worcester Worcester Police

Police say Belnavis should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

The victims were in a parked SUV on Lisbon Street near Englewood Avenue when their car was sprayed with gunfire just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police.