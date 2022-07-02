3 arrested after police chase ends on 495 in Hopkinton

Police chase comes to an end in Hopkinton, 3 arrested

HOPKINTON -- Three suspects were arrested after a police chase ended in Hopkinton on Friday. They were all wanted for crimes in different states.

Skyeye captured video of a smashed-up white car on the side of Route 495.

According to police, the car was reported stolen out of Providence, Rhode Island, and may have been connected to a theft in Salem, New Hampshire.

Police in New Hampshire started following the car near the state line but the driver crossed into Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police used stop sticks to flatten the car's tires.

Two of the suspects then took off running into the woods, police said.

A K-9 helped search the area and all three people were eventually arrested.