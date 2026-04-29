Framingham won't host 2026 World Cup watch parties, leaving some shocked: "We need something to celebrate."

World Cup fever is rising in Massachusetts as cities and towns spread the word about watch parties and fan events.

But not in Framingham, a city with a large Brazilian population and a lot of soccer fans.

They won't host any public watch parties during the tournament due to safety concerns.

"As your chief, I am not going to plan an event hoping that nothing happens. I am going to plan an event thinking that the worst can happen," Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker told the city council on April 21.

Baker said the state does not have enough resources to ensure Framingham can host events safely.

"I'm not saying because the crowd's going to be the worst, everyone's going to come out and celebrate. But what happens if something bad happens and I planned for 'What if?'" he said.

"I was shocked and really disappointed because I feel like it's a missed opportunity for the city of Framingham to celebrate our diverse community," said city councilor Mary Kate Feeney. "We need something to celebrate, right? And it's the World Cup and anytime to get community together I think is a good opportunity for us to become closer and to be with our neighbors."

The state of Massachusetts is giving a total of $10 million to cities, towns and organizations for watch parties and soccer events. The money is coming from the 2025 supplemental budget that set aside funding for World Cup costs.

Boston, Worcester and Foxboro have already been awarded grants to host events. Seven World Cup matches will be played at Gillette Stadium this June and July.