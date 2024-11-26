Watch CBS News
2024 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day scoreboard

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON -- High School Football during Thanksgiving week is a big part of the tradition in Massachusetts. If you missed a score from one of the many, many high school football games, we have you covered!

Check back throughout the week for all the updated scores. As an added bonus, you can watch highlights from WBZ-TV of some of the games coming up on Thursday in the video player above!

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

WINNER

  FINAL SCORE

Martha's Vineyard

Nantucket

  ------

  Tuesday, 5pm

Stoneham

Reading

  -----

  Tuesday, 7:30pm

Worcester South

Worcester North

  -----

  Wednesday, 12pm

Wareham

Bourne

  -----

  Wednesday, 1pm

Brighton

Tech Boston Academy

  ------

  Wednesday, 1pm

O'Bryant

Boston Latin

  ------

  Wednesday, 2pm

Worcester Tech

Abby Kelley Foster

  -----

  Wednesday, 3:30pm

KIPP Academy

Lynn Tech

  -----

  Wednesday, 4pm

Central Catholic

Lawrence

  -----

  Wednesday, 4pm

Southeastern

South Shore Vo-Tech

  ------

  Wednesday, 5pm

East Boston

Chelsea

  ------

  Wednesday, 5pm

Somerset Berkley

Central

  ------

  Wednesday, 5pm

Southeastern

South Shore Vo-Tech

  -----

  Wednesday, 5pm

Nashoba Valley Tech

Montachusett RVT

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

St. Bernard's

St. Paul

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

Cambridge R&L

Somerville

  ------

  Wednesday, 6pm

Bishop Stang

Bishop Feehan

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

North Middlesex

Rockland

  ------

  Wednesday, 6pm

St. John's (Shrewsbury)

Malden Catholic

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

Old Colony

Tri-County

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

West Bridgewater

East Bridgewater

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

Greater Lowell

Lowell Catholic

  -----

  Wednesday, 6pm

Marblehead

Swampscott

  -----

  Wednesday, 6:30pm

Bishop Fenwick

St. Mary's

  -----

  Wednesday, 6:30pm

Belchertown

Pathfinder

  -----

  Thursday, 9am

Beverly

Salem

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Masconomet

Northeast Metro RVT

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Lynn Classical

Lynn English

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Amesbury

Newburyport

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Boston College High

Catholic Memorial

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Franklin County Tech

Smith Vo-Tech

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Northbridge

Uxbridge

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Greater New Bedford 

Diman 

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Minuteman Regional

Keefe Tech

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Holyoke

South Hadley

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Peabody

Saugus

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Carver

Middleborough

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Silver Lake

Pembroke

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Quabbin

Gardner

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

West Springfield

Agawam

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Athol

Mahar

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Revere

Winthrop

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Concard-Carlisle

Lexington

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Norwell

Hanover

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

East Longmeadow

Longmeadow

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Westwood

Holliston

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Cardinal Spellman

Archbishop Williams 

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Milford

Taunton

  -----

  Wednesday, 6 pm

Oxford

Bay Path

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Norwood

Dedham

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Bridgewater-Raynham

Brockton

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Duxbury

Marshfield

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Wilmington

Tewksbury

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Weymouth

Walpole

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Dighton-Rehoboth

Seekonk

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Ashland

Hopkinton

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Dover-Sherborn

Medfield

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Brookline

Newton North

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Boston English

Boston Latin

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Billerica

Chelmsford

  ----- 

  Thursday, 10am

Arlington

Waltham

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

St. John Paul II

Monomoy

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Methuen

Dracut

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Whitman-Hanson

Abington

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Pentucket/Georgetown

Triton Regional

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Lunenburg

Oakmont

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Stoughton

Canton

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Lincoln-Sudbury

Newton South

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Lowell

Haverhill

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Westborough

Algonquin

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Acton-Boxborough

Westford Academy

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Wareham

Bourne

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Hull

Cohasset

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Apponequet

Old Rochester

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Tantasqua

Shepherd Hill

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Littleton

Ayer Shirley

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Burlington

Bedford

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Nashoba

Clinton 

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Plymouth North

Plymouth South

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Groton-Dunstable

Tyngsborough

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Blackstone Valley

Nipmuc

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Nauset

Dennis-Yarmouth

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Sutton

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Hudson

Marlborough

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Upper Cape Cod

Cape Cod RVT

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Hamilton-Wenham

Ipswich

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Medway

Millis

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Doherty

Burncoat

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Watertown

Belmont

  ----- 

  Thursday, 10am

Bellingham

Norton

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Murdock

Narragansett

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Hingham

Scituate

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Mansfield

Foxborough

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Wachusett

Shrewsbury

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Millbury

Maynard

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Prouty

Millbury

 xxxxx

  CANCELED 

Fitchburg

Leominster

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Franklin

King Philip

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Falmouth

Barnstable

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Wayland

Weston

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Danvers

Gloucester

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Palmer

Ludlow

  -----

  Thursday, 10am

Joseph Case

Atlantis

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Dartmouth

Fairhaven

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Wellesley

Needham

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Oliver Ames

Sharon

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Braintree

Milton

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Mashpee

Sandwich

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Attleboro

North Attleborough

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Manchester Essex

Essex Tech

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Bristol-Plymouth

Blue Hills

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Quaboag

Ware

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Medford

Malden

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

North Quincy

Quincy

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Leicester

Auburn

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Wakefield

Melrose

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Chicopee

Chicopee Comp

  ------

  Thursday, 10am

Arlington Catholic

Shawsheen

  ------

  Thursday, 10:15am

Bartlett

Southbridge

  ------

  Thursday, 10:15am

Xaverian Brothers

St. John's Prep

  ------

  Thursday, 10:15am

Framingham

Natick

  ------

  Thursday, 10:15am

Durfee

New Bedford

  ------

  Thursday, 10:15am

Woburn Memorial

Winchester

  ------

  Thursday, 10:15am

Easthampton

Northampton

  ------

  Thursday, 10:30am

Lynnfield

North Reading

  ------

  Thursday, 10:30am

