2024 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day scoreboard
BOSTON -- High School Football during Thanksgiving week is a big part of the tradition in Massachusetts. If you missed a score from one of the many, many high school football games, we have you covered!
Check back throughout the week for all the updated scores. As an added bonus, you can watch highlights from WBZ-TV of some of the games coming up on Thursday in the video player above!
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
WINNER
FINAL SCORE
Martha's Vineyard
Nantucket
------
Tuesday, 5pm
Stoneham
Reading
-----
Tuesday, 7:30pm
Worcester South
Worcester North
-----
Wednesday, 12pm
Wareham
Bourne
-----
Wednesday, 1pm
Brighton
Tech Boston Academy
------
Wednesday, 1pm
O'Bryant
Boston Latin
------
Wednesday, 2pm
Worcester Tech
Abby Kelley Foster
-----
Wednesday, 3:30pm
KIPP Academy
Lynn Tech
-----
Wednesday, 4pm
Central Catholic
Lawrence
-----
Wednesday, 4pm
Southeastern
South Shore Vo-Tech
------
Wednesday, 5pm
East Boston
Chelsea
------
Wednesday, 5pm
Somerset Berkley
Central
------
Wednesday, 5pm
Nashoba Valley Tech
Montachusett RVT
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
St. Bernard's
St. Paul
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
Cambridge R&L
Somerville
------
Wednesday, 6pm
Bishop Stang
Bishop Feehan
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
North Middlesex
Rockland
------
Wednesday, 6pm
St. John's (Shrewsbury)
Malden Catholic
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
Old Colony
Tri-County
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
West Bridgewater
East Bridgewater
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
Greater Lowell
Lowell Catholic
-----
Wednesday, 6pm
Marblehead
Swampscott
-----
Wednesday, 6:30pm
Bishop Fenwick
St. Mary's
-----
Wednesday, 6:30pm
Belchertown
Pathfinder
-----
Thursday, 9am
Beverly
Salem
-----
Thursday, 10am
Masconomet
Northeast Metro RVT
-----
Thursday, 10am
Lynn Classical
Lynn English
-----
Thursday, 10am
Amesbury
Newburyport
-----
Thursday, 10am
Boston College High
Catholic Memorial
-----
Thursday, 10am
Franklin County Tech
Smith Vo-Tech
-----
Thursday, 10am
Northbridge
Uxbridge
-----
Thursday, 10am
Greater New Bedford
Diman
-----
Thursday, 10am
Minuteman Regional
Keefe Tech
-----
Thursday, 10am
Holyoke
South Hadley
-----
Thursday, 10am
Peabody
Saugus
-----
Thursday, 10am
Carver
Middleborough
-----
Thursday, 10am
Silver Lake
Pembroke
-----
Thursday, 10am
Quabbin
Gardner
-----
Thursday, 10am
West Springfield
Agawam
-----
Thursday, 10am
Athol
Mahar
-----
Thursday, 10am
Revere
Winthrop
-----
Thursday, 10am
Concard-Carlisle
Lexington
-----
Thursday, 10am
Norwell
Hanover
-----
Thursday, 10am
East Longmeadow
Longmeadow
-----
Thursday, 10am
Westwood
Holliston
-----
Thursday, 10am
Cardinal Spellman
Archbishop Williams
-----
Thursday, 10am
Milford
Taunton
-----
Wednesday, 6 pm
Oxford
Bay Path
-----
Thursday, 10am
Norwood
Dedham
-----
Thursday, 10am
Bridgewater-Raynham
Brockton
------
Thursday, 10am
Duxbury
Marshfield
-----
Thursday, 10am
Wilmington
Tewksbury
-----
Thursday, 10am
Weymouth
Walpole
-----
Thursday, 10am
Dighton-Rehoboth
Seekonk
-----
Thursday, 10am
Ashland
Hopkinton
-----
Thursday, 10am
Dover-Sherborn
Medfield
-----
Thursday, 10am
Brookline
Newton North
-----
Thursday, 10am
Boston English
Boston Latin
-----
Thursday, 10am
Billerica
Chelmsford
-----
Thursday, 10am
Arlington
Waltham
-----
Thursday, 10am
St. John Paul II
Monomoy
-----
Thursday, 10am
Methuen
Dracut
-----
Thursday, 10am
Whitman-Hanson
Abington
-----
Thursday, 10am
Pentucket/Georgetown
Triton Regional
-----
Thursday, 10am
Lunenburg
Oakmont
-----
Thursday, 10am
Stoughton
Canton
-----
Thursday, 10am
Lincoln-Sudbury
Newton South
-----
Thursday, 10am
Lowell
Haverhill
-----
Thursday, 10am
Westborough
Algonquin
-----
Thursday, 10am
Acton-Boxborough
Westford Academy
-----
Thursday, 10am
Hull
Cohasset
-----
Thursday, 10am
Apponequet
Old Rochester
-----
Thursday, 10am
Tantasqua
Shepherd Hill
-----
Thursday, 10am
Littleton
Ayer Shirley
-----
Thursday, 10am
Burlington
Bedford
-----
Thursday, 10am
Nashoba
Clinton
-----
Thursday, 10am
Plymouth North
Plymouth South
-----
Thursday, 10am
Groton-Dunstable
Tyngsborough
------
Thursday, 10am
Blackstone Valley
Nipmuc
------
Thursday, 10am
Nauset
Dennis-Yarmouth
-----
Thursday, 10am
Sutton
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
-----
Thursday, 10am
Hudson
Marlborough
-----
Thursday, 10am
Upper Cape Cod
Cape Cod RVT
-----
Thursday, 10am
Hamilton-Wenham
Ipswich
-----
Thursday, 10am
Medway
Millis
-----
Thursday, 10am
Doherty
Burncoat
-----
Thursday, 10am
Watertown
Belmont
-----
Thursday, 10am
Bellingham
Norton
-----
Thursday, 10am
Murdock
Narragansett
------
Thursday, 10am
Hingham
Scituate
------
Thursday, 10am
Mansfield
Foxborough
------
Thursday, 10am
Wachusett
Shrewsbury
------
Thursday, 10am
Millbury
Maynard
------
Thursday, 10am
Prouty
Millbury
xxxxx
CANCELED
Fitchburg
Leominster
------
Thursday, 10am
Franklin
King Philip
-----
Thursday, 10am
Falmouth
Barnstable
-----
Thursday, 10am
Wayland
Weston
------
Thursday, 10am
Danvers
Gloucester
------
Thursday, 10am
Palmer
Ludlow
-----
Thursday, 10am
Joseph Case
Atlantis
------
Thursday, 10am
Dartmouth
Fairhaven
------
Thursday, 10am
Wellesley
Needham
------
Thursday, 10am
Oliver Ames
Sharon
------
Thursday, 10am
Braintree
Milton
------
Thursday, 10am
Mashpee
Sandwich
------
Thursday, 10am
Attleboro
North Attleborough
------
Thursday, 10am
Manchester Essex
Essex Tech
------
Thursday, 10am
Bristol-Plymouth
Blue Hills
------
Thursday, 10am
Quaboag
Ware
------
Thursday, 10am
Medford
Malden
------
Thursday, 10am
North Quincy
Quincy
------
Thursday, 10am
Leicester
Auburn
------
Thursday, 10am
Wakefield
Melrose
------
Thursday, 10am
Chicopee
Chicopee Comp
------
Thursday, 10am
Arlington Catholic
Shawsheen
------
Thursday, 10:15am
Bartlett
Southbridge
------
Thursday, 10:15am
Xaverian Brothers
St. John's Prep
------
Thursday, 10:15am
Framingham
Natick
------
Thursday, 10:15am
Durfee
New Bedford
------
Thursday, 10:15am
Woburn Memorial
Winchester
------
Thursday, 10:15am
Easthampton
Northampton
------
Thursday, 10:30am
Lynnfield
North Reading
------
Thursday, 10:30am