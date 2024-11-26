2024 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day scoreboard

BOSTON -- High School Football during Thanksgiving week is a big part of the tradition in Massachusetts. If you missed a score from one of the many, many high school football games, we have you covered!

Check back throughout the week for all the updated scores. As an added bonus, you can watch highlights from WBZ-TV of some of the games coming up on Thursday in the video player above!

TEAM 1 TEAM 2 WINNER FINAL SCORE Martha's Vineyard Nantucket ------ Tuesday, 5pm Stoneham Reading ----- Tuesday, 7:30pm Worcester South Worcester North ----- Wednesday, 12pm Wareham Bourne ----- Wednesday, 1pm Brighton Tech Boston Academy ------ Wednesday, 1pm O'Bryant Boston Latin ------ Wednesday, 2pm Worcester Tech Abby Kelley Foster ----- Wednesday, 3:30pm KIPP Academy Lynn Tech ----- Wednesday, 4pm Central Catholic Lawrence ----- Wednesday, 4pm Southeastern South Shore Vo-Tech ------ Wednesday, 5pm East Boston Chelsea ------ Wednesday, 5pm Somerset Berkley Central ------ Wednesday, 5pm Southeastern South Shore Vo-Tech ----- Wednesday, 5pm Nashoba Valley Tech Montachusett RVT ----- Wednesday, 6pm St. Bernard's St. Paul ----- Wednesday, 6pm Cambridge R&L Somerville ------ Wednesday, 6pm Bishop Stang Bishop Feehan ----- Wednesday, 6pm North Middlesex Rockland ------ Wednesday, 6pm St. John's (Shrewsbury) Malden Catholic ----- Wednesday, 6pm Old Colony Tri-County ----- Wednesday, 6pm West Bridgewater East Bridgewater ----- Wednesday, 6pm Greater Lowell Lowell Catholic ----- Wednesday, 6pm Marblehead Swampscott ----- Wednesday, 6:30pm Bishop Fenwick St. Mary's ----- Wednesday, 6:30pm Belchertown Pathfinder ----- Thursday, 9am Beverly Salem ----- Thursday, 10am Masconomet Northeast Metro RVT ----- Thursday, 10am Lynn Classical Lynn English ----- Thursday, 10am Amesbury Newburyport ----- Thursday, 10am Boston College High Catholic Memorial ----- Thursday, 10am Franklin County Tech Smith Vo-Tech ----- Thursday, 10am Northbridge Uxbridge ----- Thursday, 10am Greater New Bedford Diman ----- Thursday, 10am Minuteman Regional Keefe Tech ----- Thursday, 10am Holyoke South Hadley ----- Thursday, 10am Peabody Saugus ----- Thursday, 10am Carver Middleborough ----- Thursday, 10am Silver Lake Pembroke ----- Thursday, 10am Quabbin Gardner ----- Thursday, 10am West Springfield Agawam ----- Thursday, 10am Athol Mahar ----- Thursday, 10am Revere Winthrop ----- Thursday, 10am Concard-Carlisle Lexington ----- Thursday, 10am Norwell Hanover ----- Thursday, 10am East Longmeadow Longmeadow ----- Thursday, 10am Westwood Holliston ----- Thursday, 10am Cardinal Spellman Archbishop Williams ----- Thursday, 10am Milford Taunton ----- Wednesday, 6 pm Oxford Bay Path ----- Thursday, 10am Norwood Dedham ----- Thursday, 10am Bridgewater-Raynham Brockton ------ Thursday, 10am Duxbury Marshfield ----- Thursday, 10am Wilmington Tewksbury ----- Thursday, 10am Weymouth Walpole ----- Thursday, 10am Dighton-Rehoboth Seekonk ----- Thursday, 10am Ashland Hopkinton ----- Thursday, 10am Dover-Sherborn Medfield ----- Thursday, 10am Brookline Newton North ----- Thursday, 10am Boston English Boston Latin ----- Thursday, 10am Billerica Chelmsford ----- Thursday, 10am Arlington Waltham ----- Thursday, 10am St. John Paul II Monomoy ----- Thursday, 10am Methuen Dracut ----- Thursday, 10am Whitman-Hanson Abington ----- Thursday, 10am Pentucket/Georgetown Triton Regional ----- Thursday, 10am Lunenburg Oakmont ----- Thursday, 10am Stoughton Canton ----- Thursday, 10am Lincoln-Sudbury Newton South ----- Thursday, 10am Lowell Haverhill ----- Thursday, 10am Westborough Algonquin ----- Thursday, 10am Acton-Boxborough Westford Academy ----- Thursday, 10am Wareham Bourne ----- Thursday, 10am Hull Cohasset ----- Thursday, 10am Apponequet Old Rochester ----- Thursday, 10am Tantasqua Shepherd Hill ----- Thursday, 10am Littleton Ayer Shirley ----- Thursday, 10am Burlington Bedford ----- Thursday, 10am Nashoba Clinton ----- Thursday, 10am Plymouth North Plymouth South ----- Thursday, 10am Groton-Dunstable Tyngsborough ------ Thursday, 10am Blackstone Valley Nipmuc ------ Thursday, 10am Nauset Dennis-Yarmouth ----- Thursday, 10am Sutton Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale ----- Thursday, 10am Hudson Marlborough ----- Thursday, 10am Upper Cape Cod Cape Cod RVT ----- Thursday, 10am Hamilton-Wenham Ipswich ----- Thursday, 10am Medway Millis ----- Thursday, 10am Doherty Burncoat ----- Thursday, 10am Watertown Belmont ----- Thursday, 10am Bellingham Norton ----- Thursday, 10am Murdock Narragansett ------ Thursday, 10am Hingham Scituate ------ Thursday, 10am Mansfield Foxborough ------ Thursday, 10am Wachusett Shrewsbury ------ Thursday, 10am Millbury Maynard ------ Thursday, 10am Prouty Millbury xxxxx CANCELED Fitchburg Leominster ------ Thursday, 10am Franklin King Philip ----- Thursday, 10am Falmouth Barnstable ----- Thursday, 10am Wayland Weston ------ Thursday, 10am Danvers Gloucester ------ Thursday, 10am Palmer Ludlow ----- Thursday, 10am Joseph Case Atlantis ------ Thursday, 10am Dartmouth Fairhaven ------ Thursday, 10am Wellesley Needham ------ Thursday, 10am Oliver Ames Sharon ------ Thursday, 10am Braintree Milton ------ Thursday, 10am Mashpee Sandwich ------ Thursday, 10am Attleboro North Attleborough ------ Thursday, 10am Manchester Essex Essex Tech ------ Thursday, 10am Bristol-Plymouth Blue Hills ------ Thursday, 10am Quaboag Ware ------ Thursday, 10am Medford Malden ------ Thursday, 10am North Quincy Quincy ------ Thursday, 10am Leicester Auburn ------ Thursday, 10am Wakefield Melrose ------ Thursday, 10am Chicopee Chicopee Comp ------ Thursday, 10am Arlington Catholic Shawsheen ------ Thursday, 10:15am Bartlett Southbridge ------ Thursday, 10:15am Xaverian Brothers St. John's Prep ------ Thursday, 10:15am Framingham Natick ------ Thursday, 10:15am Durfee New Bedford ------ Thursday, 10:15am Woburn Memorial Winchester ------ Thursday, 10:15am Easthampton Northampton ------ Thursday, 10:30am Lynnfield North Reading ------ Thursday, 10:30am