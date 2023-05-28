2 minors injured in UTV rollover in Milan, New Hampshire

MIILAN, N.H. - Two minors were injured when a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) they were riding in rolled over Saturday morning in Milan, New Hampshire.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in a pull off on the Head Pond Connector Trail. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the driver, 51-year-old Thomas Markievitz, lost control while accelerating when making a turn and the UTV rolled over.

The two minors in the back seat were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Conservation Officers issues a summons to Markievitz for operating an off-highway recreational vehicle to endanger.