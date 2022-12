2 hurt after truck crashes off bridge in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH -- Two people were hurt after a truck crashed off a bridge in Plymouth. It happened at the Warren Ave. Bridge on Monday night.

The truck landed on its side in the water.

The victims were taken to the hospital but their current conditions are unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.