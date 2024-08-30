14-year-old boy killed after SUV crashes into boat trailer in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH - A 14-year-old boy was killed, and two others were injured in a crash on North Main Street in Yarmouth Friday afternoon.

Yarmouth police said a truck towing a boat on a trailer had pulled to the side of the road with a broken axle and the passengers got out to try to fix it.

A Cadillac SUV traveling south on North Main Street struck the boat trailer from behind, causing it to hit the people working on the broken axle, police said. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a person was pinned between the boat and the truck.

A 14-year-old boy was killed when an SUV crashed into a boat trailer in Yarmouth. CBS Boston

A 14-year-old boy was killed, and two other people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The crash happened just south of the Great Western Road intersection.

"The Yarmouth Police ask the community to keep this family, their loved ones, and first responders in their thoughts," police said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No other information has been released.