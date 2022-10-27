Watch CBS News
Local News

12-year-old pedestrian injured in car crash in Swansea

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SWANSEA - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries Wednesday after being struck by a car on Milford Road in Swansea.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. They said the 12-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, an 18-year-old Swansea resident, lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and hit the victim.

The 12-year-old was described as "semi-conscious" and suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Providence, Rhode Island, hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. Neither the victim or the driver were identified.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 8:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.