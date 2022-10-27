12-year-old pedestrian injured in car crash in Swansea

SWANSEA - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries Wednesday after being struck by a car on Milford Road in Swansea.

Police said the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. They said the 12-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, an 18-year-old Swansea resident, lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and hit the victim.

The 12-year-old was described as "semi-conscious" and suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Providence, Rhode Island, hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. Neither the victim or the driver were identified.