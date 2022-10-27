12-year-old pedestrian injured in car crash in Swansea
SWANSEA - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries Wednesday after being struck by a car on Milford Road in Swansea.
Police said the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. They said the 12-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, an 18-year-old Swansea resident, lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and hit the victim.
The 12-year-old was described as "semi-conscious" and suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Providence, Rhode Island, hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. Neither the victim or the driver were identified.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.