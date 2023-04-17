'10 Years Stronger' Boston Marathon benefit held at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

BOSTON - The "10 Years Stronger" Boston Marathon benefit was held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Sunday night.

The benefit raised money to support the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. A crowded MGM Music Hall was filled with runners, guests, and celebrities alike with one message: Boston Strong.

The event, hosted by the Greg Hill Foundation marked one decade since the attacks along Boylston.

"The city made a promise ten years ago to those marathon survivors that we would always be there for them and here we are, ten years later, sharing in their stories of strength and resiliency," said Greg Hill.

Survivors gathered in the ballroom to reflect on the past and celebrate the future.

"It's a tough balance, it really is. It's sad for everyone we lost on that day and the days after but we're celebrating the strength of all the people that supported us," said survivor Marc Fucarile.

Ten years later, Fucarile will race in the 127th annual Boston Marathon.

"I'm riding the marathon tomorrow on my hand cycle," said Fucarile, who told WBZ TV he'll have his entire community on his mind during the race.

"All the amazing people that I've met along this journey in my recovery. It's just been amazing, I've been blessed by amazing, supportive people," said Fucarile.

Guests were gathered to recognize the Boston Marathon past and present but the goal here at the MGM Music Hall is to raise one million dollars. And with help from the Zac Brown Band and local business owners big and small, guests are hoping to reach that goal and more.

"This city got stronger somehow. Here we are ten years later able to raise some more money," said Celtics owner, Wyc Grousbeck.