Patrick Clancy request to keep 911 call, autopsy photos private at ex-wife's murder trial approved by judge

Patrick Clancy's motion to suppress media access to his 911 call and pictures of his deceased children at Lindsay Clancy's murder trial was approved by a judge Friday.

The motion was brought up this week before Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan, who's overseeing the trial which starts Monday with opening statements.

"The media shall not, record, display, reproduce, distribute or otherwise disseminate" the 911 call or the autopsy photos of the children, Sullivan wrote in his ruling.

"The Court finds that any such access, recording, display, reproduction, distribution, or other dissemination by the media 'will create a substantial likelihood of harm'" to Patrick Clancy, the judge ruled.

The photos and call will be presented to the jury.

Lindsay Clancy with two of her children and husband Patrick. Clancy family

Clancy's ex-wife Lindsay is charged with murdering her three children inside the family's Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023, by strangling them, before trying to take her own life. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said his client admits she killed the children, but he plans to argue she was overmedicated for postpartum mental health issues and had a moment of psychosis.

A jury of 12 women and six men will begin hearing the case Monday. Patrick Clancy, who was the first person to find the children that night, is expected to be the first witness the prosecution calls to the stand when testimony starts.

Lindsay Clancy on July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

At the end of the trial 12 randomly selected jurors will have to decide whether Lindsay Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths or if they agree with her insanity defense.