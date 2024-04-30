The best pre-Memorial Day patio furniture deals include an entire 6-piece set

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now that spring is finally here, you can make a triumphant return in your outdoor living space. With Memorial Day approaching, outdoor furniture deals can be found at Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair. In fact, this coming weekend (starting May 4), Wayfair is kicking off its massive Way Day sale. So far in 2024, finding low-cost inspirations for giving your porch or patio a well-deserved makeover has never been easier or more affordable.

Best patio furniture deals for Memorial Day

Our team of outdoor living and shopping specialists has done the research to provide you with this roundup of great deals on patio furniture available prior to Memorial Day and ahead of Wayfair's Way Day sales event.

Costway 4-piece rattan patio set: $220 (save $149)

Walmart

This four-piece outdoor furniture set offers comfort and convenient seating for up to four people. All of the seating includes plush cushions. Each piece in the set also features a stylish and timeless rattan wicker design.

The set includes a bench, two one-person chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. It's all made from steel and rattan to provide long lasting durability. If the cushions get dirty, simply zip off the cushions covers and wash them.

Right now, you can save $149 and purchase this set for $220 at Walmart. We like that the four pieces can easily be rearranged to accommodate socializing, dining or relaxing with refreshing drinks while you're entertaining friends and family. This low-cost set is an easy way to give your backyard, porch or patio an instant makeover using furniture that's functional, comfortable and stylish.

Nicesoul Boho stationary wicker yellow egg chair: $189 (save $411)

Walmart

Experience this cozy and relaxing chair that'll also enhance the appearance of your outdoor living space. You'll literally sink into the embrace of its comfortable cushions.

The chair features a Boho aesthetic constructed using a sturdy, black powder-coated frame with a four-legged base. It's a stationary "egg chair" designed to hold up to 440 pounds, while creating a stable lounging experience for whomever sits within it.

The body of the chair is made from handwoven PE wicker, while all the included cushions and pillows are removable for easy washing. The cushions are water-resistant, but not waterproof.

For a limited time, Walmart has this egg chair on sale for just $189 -- that's a whopping $411 off its usual $600 price. At this low price, you'll want to buy two or three of these chairs to use as primary seating options in your backyard or on your porch or patio.

Sophia & William 6-pieces wicker patio furniture set: $1,200 (save $373)

Walmart

This is a lovely, six-piece wicker patio set that offers comfortable seating for up to nine people. The set includes a three seat couch, two single chairs, two ottomans (that can double as side tables or chairs) and a coffee table with a built in fire pit.

This Sophia & William patio set will provide a relaxed and inviting atmosphere to any outdoor living space. The combination of metal frame, natural wicker texture and the thick cushions create a comfortable and welcoming environment that invites people to sit, relax, and enjoy the outdoors. And the 57-inch fire pit table can easily be converted into a covered outdoor dining table, coffee table or lounge bar.

Right now, you can save $373 and purchase this gorgeous set for just $1,200 at Walmart.

Ebern Designs Southerland 4-person outdoor seating: $360 (56% off)

Wayfair

Three or four people can sit comfortably on this outdoor set from Ebern Designs. Whether it's to enjoy your coffee in the morning, or a glass of wine at the end of a busy day, the cushions that come with the outdoor seating provide plenty of comfort. Each of the three-inch thick foam-padded cushions use a polyester-blend cover for comfort, easy cleaning and support.

The set includes a modular sofa and a square coffee table. Each has a frame crafted from steel that's wrapped in PE wicker rattan. This provides it with a classic patio furniture feel. This set is resistant to weather, water and rust.

Prior to Memorial Day and to celebrate the company's Way Day sale event, this outdoor furniture setup is currently 56% off, so you'll pay just $360, instead of the regular $820 price when you purchase it from Wayfair.

All Modern Bex 4-person outdoor seating group with cushions: $2,740 (19% off)

Wayfair

Add a touch of elegance to your outdoor space with this All Modern Bex four-person seating set that includes a couch, two chairs and a table. All four pieces are bundled together and priced at $2,740 -- that's 19% off the usual $3,400 price.

Choose between 10 cushion color options -- all made using extremely durable and fade-resistant Sunbrella fabric. The set comes with a total of eight cushions. And the entire set takes on a classic, mid-century design. The furniture pieces are constructed using premium eucalyptus wood, which is a non-porous, weather-resistant hardwood with natural anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties. The wood is finished with a brown stain.

This is an outdoor set that designed to last for years. All of the tools needed to assemble the set are included. Once you set up this outdoor seating set in your backyard, your neighbors will surely be envious.

Lark Manor Artu outdoor patio dining set: $250 (28% off)

Wayfair

Without having to spend a fortune, this outdoor patio dining set includes a table and four chairs -- all priced at $250, which is 28% off the bundle's usual $349 price. The table features a 55-inch tempered glass top with a standard size umbrella hole in the center. (The umbrella is sold separately.) The four chairs are stackable for easy storage. The metal frame of the table and chairs comes in your choice of brown, black or gray.

All together, the set provides a clean, classic look that easily complements outdoor spaces of all sorts. The furniture pieces are crafted using a durable, weather– and UV-resistant steel frame. Each chair features a sling-style seat and back with breathable, PVC-coated polyester fabric that provides an airy look and feel. Position this dining set near your outdoor grill and you'll be ready to entertain.

While you're shopping for this dining set on Wayfair's website, be sure to check out the vast selection of outdoor grills from top brands that are currently on sale.

Red Barrel Studio 6-person rectangular outdoor dining set: $2,200 (15% off)

Wayfair

Just as you can spend thousands to redecorate a room inside your home with high-end new furniture, the same is true for your outdoor living space. But even if you plan to spend top-dollar for a luxurious outdoor dining set, there's no need to pay full price.

Head over to Wayfair right now, where you'll find this premium outdoor dining set on sale for 15% off, so you'll pay just $2,200. That's a savings of $380.

Indulge yourself and experience the ultimate in luxury and comfort while getting the most out of your outdoor living space. Our favorite feature of this set is the propane gas fire pit that's built into the dining table. The set includes the table and six chairs with arms, plus six cushions. The base of the table and the chairs are constructed using a resin weave that's hand-crafted to be stronger than traditional wicker.

Lyor outdoor acacia chaise lounge (set of four): $1,770 (save 9%)

Wayfair

Whether your home has a backyard pool or a patio large enough for four chaise lounges, this set will upgrade the look of your outdoor space while providing comfortable places to relax. Choose between a solid wood teak color frame with cream colored cushions, or lounge chairs with a gray wood frame with dark gray cushions (the later of which is on sale for 22% off, bringing the price down to $1,600).

This bundle of four chaise lounge chairs and cushions will nicely anchor your outdoor space with a solid foundation that also brings unparalleled comfort. You get water-resistant cushions and acacia wood chair frames that include an adjustable function and a breathable slat design.

Each chair measures 76.75 x 39 x 26.25 inches. The cushion cover material is made from polyester. Each chair can lie completely flat, but is adjustable for added comfort.

JolyDale aluminum patio hardtop gazebo: $589 (save 48%)

Wayfair

Transform your backyard into an outdoor oasis with this 12 x 10 foot aluminum hardtop patio gazebo. The gazebo features a durable, polycarbonate double top and sturdy aluminum frame that's designed to become a permanent fixure. It comes complete with curtains and netting, so it offers sunshade for lawns, patios and gardens.

The gazebo accommodates five to eight adults. It's ideal for gatherings, dining and parties, since it fosters an inviting atmosphere and provides ample room for people to converse. The package includes all hardware and numbered parts for quick installation. Illustrated instructions ensure you can effortlessly complete the assembly.

For a very limited time, this gazebo is on sale for a whopping 48% off, so you'll pay just $587, as opposed to its usual $1,230 price.

Rosecliff Heights Anick plastic rocking Adirondack chair (set of 2): $256 (54% off)

Wayfair

There's nothing more timeless than a pair of rocking chairs sitting on a porch. For a limited time, you can buy this pair of Adirondack rockers for just $256 -- that's an impressive 54% off their usual $560 price. To get this deal, head over to Wayfair right away, since stock is limited.

Instead of being constructed from wood that needs to be maintained, these two chairs retain the look of wood, but are made from a high grade of recycled HIPS material. Thus, the chairs are far more resistant to weathering. They never need to be polished or repainted. The chairs have gently sloped bottom rails that provide a smooth rocking rhythm with plenty of support for your arms and hands.

Whether you're enjoying afternoon tea, gossiping with a neighbor, or just taking in the great outdoors, these rocking chairs will make the perfect addition to your porch or patio.

