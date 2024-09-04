Keep an eye on your home with these Blink video doorbells and outdoor camera deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall is here, and that can mean something potentially spookier than Halloween: The threat of home invaders. Now that the seasons are changing and fall travel is in the offing, you might want to consider grabbing a video doorbell or security camera.

One great option is a Blink home security device to help keep your home, family and important items safe. The Amazon brand offers indoor and outdoor cameras as well as video doorbells that you can mix and match to work with your home and budget. No matter which equipment you use, they all come equipped with night vision, a live video feed and motion alerts that go straight to your smartphone so you can see what's happening at home or on the go.

Tap the button below to see all the current Blink deals at Amazon and check out our top Blink deal picks and bundles.

Blink video doorbell and outside camera bundle: $160

The Blink video doorbell is a great option to help protect your home (and your packages) by using your smartphone. It can even be used in tandem with other easy-to-install home security cameras from Blink for additional coverage.

This bundle deal serves up the bestselling Blink video doorbell and one Blink outdoor video camera for comprehensive coverage outside your home. This way, you can keep track of everything that goes bump in the night.

Even if you leave home, you can keep tabs on what's going on. Plus, you can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door, and even communicate with people via the app's two-way comms system.

Need to save footage? You'll get 1080p resolution recordings with both the doorbell camera and a separate outdoor camera, so nothing will go unseen if you need to be extra vigilant.

Blink Mini cameras (set of three): $70 (12% off)

The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera, and it's small but quite mighty.

Unlike the larger, battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in, but that doesn't mean it skimps on functionality. You'll still be able to view your surroundings with live video as well as two-way audio and night vision.

The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell if you have one. That makes it a great companion option to go with your main camera setup or if you have larger areas in your home that need satellite cameras.

Right now, you can get this set of three Blink Mini cameras for 14% off, which makes them just $70.

Blink Outdoor (4th generation) 5-camera bundle: $400



Secure your home with this set of five Blink Outdoor cameras at a significant discount. You get plenty of cameras to post up across a large home and beyond, so you don't have to deal with as many blind spots.

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It's also battery-operated and has a two-year battery life, so you don't have to worry about finding somewhere to power each camera.

You can get all five cameras right now for $400. If you have a large home and need additional coverage for every nook and cranny of your property, this is an excellent deal.

Blink whole home bundle: $190

Secure a bundle with everything you need to keep a watchful eye over your home: the Blink video doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2.

Set up the Blink video doorbell to interact with whoever is at your door, and set up the Outdoor 4 to catch everything that happens beyond your front porch. You can set up a satellite camera view with the Mini, and use the Sync Module 2 to control everything from one central hub.

This bundle is available right now for $190. If you're not sure which devices to buy, start with this package for whole-home protection and you'll be doing just fine.

Blink video doorbell and Sync Module 2: $70

Don't need anything complicated? Get a wireless Blink video doorbell bundled with a Sync Module 2 and you'll be set to see anything that happens outside your door, night or day.

See who's at your door (and answer if you want to) anytime using your smartphone with this crystal clear, battery-powered camera. It offers custom alerts, a variety of privacy settings, and other convenient options.

Plus, the Sync Module 2 connects to your Wi-Fi network to handle your doorbell's activity (and up to 10 if you have them). That means you can save clips from your doorbell without needing an additional subscription -- and handle multiple devices if you need to.

You can get this bundle for just $70.