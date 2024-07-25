The 7 best TVs for gamers in 2024 don't even need a console

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for a TV for gaming, let's make it simple: The TV should connect to multiple cloud gaming services (like Xbox Game Pass or GeForce Now), so you get access to hundreds of popular games without needing a console. Second, it should work with any console gaming system using an HDMI cable. And third, it should have a game mode that automatically kicks in when you start playing. The TV will tweak its settings to showcase the best graphics and sound quality, regardless of which game you're playing.

There are many TVs that check all of these boxes when it comes to gaming, but here are seven options that our tech experts are particularly fond of.

Pro Tip: If you're a gamer seeking out a new smart TV that'll enhance your gaming experiences, don't settle for anything that offers less than 4K resolution. We also highly suggest seeking out a TV with at least a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows the TV to showcase the smoothest gaming animations and sharpest colors possible. Also, a high maximum brightness level is also important if you want to see vivid graphics even when your gaming space is well-lit with sunlight or ambient lighting.

What is the best TV for video games?

All of the TVs featured here come in a wide range of sizes, but to keep things simple, we focused on the 65-inch model, except for the 'best ultra-large TV for video gamers' category.

Best TV for gamers overall: LG 65" Class OLED Evo C4 Series 4K



LG

This one is a great pick for gaming (and watching TV shows, movies or live sports). The C4 Series TVs are LG's flagship OLED models, replacing the 2023 C3s. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Gamers can expect a 0.1ms response time, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support. And whether you're using a gaming console or playing cloud-based games, the TV automatically enhances performance and adapts the settings based on the title you're playing.

Since not everything you select will be in native 4K resolution, the TV has you covered. You can take full advantage of enhanced AI upscaling, which boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and are powered with LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 processor. They rely on the WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

From LG directly, you get to pick your ideal screen size: 42-inch ($1,200, 48-inch ($1,250), 55-inch ($1,500), 65-inch ($1,800), 77-inch ($2,800) or 83-inch ($4,800).

Best budget TV for gamers: Hisense 65" Class U7 (65U7K)

Hisense

The Class U7 TV line are what Hisense recommends to gamers. In addition to 4K resolution and a display that uses mini-LEDs, the TV offers up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a game mode. And for Wi-Fi connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

The Game Mode Pro is able to automatically identify gaming content from your favorite console system and adjust settings to provided smooth game play with low latency. Input lag, screen jitter and frame tearing are kept to an absolute minimum (often eliminated altogether) using the TV's FreeSync Premium Pro support that activates when it's needed.

The Class U7 TV lineup includes a 55-inch ($800), 65-inch ($850) and 75-inch ($1,500) model. All run using the popular Google TV operating system, so right out of the box, they're ready to stream your favorite content from video streaming services.

We like the ULED technology because it provides full array local dimming and excellent backlighting that use LEDs that are extra tiny, so they're able to generate a more uniform image across the screen. The TVs also generate rich and accurate colors and showcase smooth action with minimal (or even zero) blurring. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support enhance picture and sound quality even more.

Best value TV for gamers: Roku 65" Pro Series 4K TV

Amazon

Roku is known for offering streaming devices that can connect to virtually any TV. But Roku also has its own lineup of smart TVs. For the best picture quality, sound and overall performance from a Roku smart TV, we recommend one of the TVs from the 2024 Roku Pro Series.

These are 4K resolution smart TVs with a QLED display that provides razor-sharp detail. Combine this with the TV's 120Hz refresh rate, and watching high-action movies or sports is an absolute pleasure. You also get support for Dolby Vision IQ. This provides enhanced detail and more vibrant color to the picture, while Dolby Atmos provides robust spatial audio for more immersive listening.

When it comes to gaming, this TV has an automatic game mode that offers tear-free gaming with FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and VRR support. The TV also takes advantage of Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless connectivity, but has an ethernet port built in, too.

The TV comes with a Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition). You can control the TV using this intuitive remote, as well as voice commands, or the Roku app running on your smartphone or tablet. For a private listening experience, it's easy to pair your Bluetooth headphones or earbuds to this Roku Pro Series TV.

Check out our hands-on review of the 65-inch version of this popular TV. It's chock full of impressive technology and is available at an affordable price. Don't just take our word for it, the TV has earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon.

Best mid-priced TV for gamers: TCL 65" Q Class 4K UHD QD-Mini LED smart TV

Amazon

There are a few stand-out features we really like about this 2024 TCL smart TV, especially when it comes to gaming. For starters, this is a 4K smart TV that takes advantage of a beautiful, QD-mini LED display. And it has a game accelerator mode that boosts its refresh rate up to 240Hz. You also get support for Dolby Vision IQ HDR for a sharper picture, plus Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

We're also fans of this TV's bezel-less design and that it uses up to 5,000 local dimming zones to present consistent picture quality. It's able to showcase deep blacks, bright whites and sharp colors. In fact, the TV supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Another attention-getting feature is the TV's maximum brightness of 5,000 nits.

Gamers will also appreciate is that the TV offers an Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro that allows games to be experienced with the lowest possible input lag and latency. Dollar for dollar, this TCL smart TV offers incredible value for its price.

Best premium TV for PlayStation 5 gamers: Sony Bravia 65" Class A95L OLED

Amazon

As part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 65-inch version of the XR A95L. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR delivers bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

And since Sony is the company behind the Bravia TVs and the PlayStation 5, it makes sense that you get exclusive gaming features. That includes a 120Hz refresh rate, auto HDR tone mapping and an auto genre picture mode. So you see the best gaming picture possible and can tweak settings from a special gaming menu.

The A95L comes in a 55-inch ($2,798), 65-inch ($3,298) and 77-inch ($4,998) size. Keep in mind, these TVs are not just for gaming. They also do an amazing job with broadcast TV and streaming content. And when you add a soundbar or surround sound system, the A95L can be the ideal centerpiece for a home-theater setup.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And thanks to smart TV features, the Google TV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design. Billions of colors come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower resolution content with the most detail possible. Like all OLED TVs, this one minimizes unwanted glare and reflections.

Best OLED TV for gamers: Samsung 65" S95D OLED Smart TV

Samsung

While QLED and mini-LED TVs offer an impressively detailed and lifelike picture, gamers craving cutting-edge tech should consider an OLED display. Thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, you'll notice vibrant detail with excellent contrast, brightness and color accuracy. This includes non-native 4K content that the TV upscales to near 4K using AI. To ensure color accuracy, the TV is one of the few to provide Pantone validation.

Available in a 55-inch ($2,300), 65-inch ($2,900) and 77-inch ($4,100) screen size, the S95D gives you access to Samsung's game hub. With an optional handheld controller, such as the PDP Replay Wireless Controller for Samsung Game Hub ($50), you get easy access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and others. No game console is required.

When you do plug your favorite gaming system into the TV, the Motion Xcelerator feature generates sharp visuals, fast speed and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. And when you connect a gaming PC to the TV, the refresh rate can be boosted to 144Hz.

One more feature that sets the Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED apart is its thin profile and modern design. If this TV is hung on a wall, you'll barely notice its 0.4-inch thickness. Yet the 65-inch display size is large enough to provide an average size room with a decently immersive picture.

Through its internal speakers and a subwoofer, this TV capitalizes on Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+ and when possible, 3D audio that nicely complements the action on the screen. The S95D TV falls into a higher end price range, so it's not cheap. But the picture and sound quality make it well worth the investment.

Best ultra-large TV for gamers: Samsung 85" Q80D QLED 4K

Samsung

If you have the space for an 85-inch TV, the Q80C from Samsung provides all of the features needed enjoy your favorite programming and video games. While the TV has a massive display, it's a mere 1.9 inches thick, so it looks great hanging on a wall.

The QLED TV runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system. The Quantum HDR+ feature (and HDR10+ and HLG support) deliver more than 1 billion sharp, vivid and accurate colors, with an incredibly smooth picture that showcases plenty of contrast. And as you'd expect, the TV incorporates Samsung's Game Hub, so it's ready to play cloud-based games using just an optional wireless controller (no console required).

Of course, you can also connect any console to experience games on a screen that immerses you in any adventure using a refresh rate up to 120Hz. This means you can say typically say goodbye to unwanted motion blur or lag. For sound, the Q80D supports Dolby Atmos and includes a 2.2 channel sound system with an integrated subwoofer.

How to choose the best TV for gaming

Avoid any TV that offers lower than 4K resolution, and then start with choosing a size screen that'll best fit your space. For an average living room or bedroom, we recommend a TV that's at least 65 inches.

We also suggest a TV with the fastest refresh rate possible (at least 120Hz). And since most TVs now include some type of game mode, this too is something to look for, since enhances picture quality and optimizes game play. Features like G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility are also useful when it comes to smooth graphics and animations.

Keep in mind, even if you don't have a console, many of the latest TVs directly connect to cloud gaming services, like Xbox Game Pass. In that case, all you need is a wireless handheld controller, and you can enjoy a console-like gaming experience without needing a PlayStation, Xbox or Switch.

Pay attention to the operating system. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While each operating system is different, all offer access to popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, too, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included remote.

The best TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors, as well as how much picture detail you'll see.

One caveat: The speakers built into most TV's are tiny and have limited functionality, so the sound they generate will be merely adequate but rarely immersive. For more robust sound, you'll want to connect a soundbar or surround sound system to the TV.

