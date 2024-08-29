Best Labor Day eyeglasses deals to shop at all retailers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses and contacts are all on discount during Labor Day sales happening right now at Warby Parker, GlassesUSA, EyeBuyDirect and Zenni Optical. So if you need to upgrade your glasses with a new prescription, or want fresh new frames to update your look, now's the time to shop. These companies all offer a vast selection of frames, custom made prescription lenses with a wide range of filter options, plus at least a 14-day no-questions-asked return policy if you're not happy with your purchase.

These companies also provide a virtual try-on feature, so you can see how your new glasses will look before placing your order. And all popular vision insurance plans, as well as HSA/FSA payments are accepted.

Labor Day deals from Warby Parker

We're huge fans of Warby Parker because the company offers its own line of premium eyeglass frames for men and women. They come in a wide range of sizes, shapes, colors and styles. And right now during the Warby Parker Labor Day sale, many of the company's most popular frames are on sale.

This means you can purchase a complete pair of glasses with single vision prescription lenses starting as low as $80 (which is $15 off the unusual price). Plus, if you order two pairs of glasses at the same time, you automatically get an extra 15% off.

We recently did a full review of Warby Parker and were thrilled with the selection, high quality of the products, and the company's budget-friendly pricing. Using the company's virtual try-on feature, you can see exactly how your new glasses will look before placing your order. Or, if you want to see how the frames will look on your face in real life, Warby Parker has a home try-on service. You select five frames that are shipped directly to you. Choose the frames you like, order your eyewear online, and then return the sample frames in a pre-paid box.

For whatever reason, if you don't like the glasses you receive, you have 30-days to return them. Shipping is free, too.

Labor Day deals from GlassesUSA

Save 40% off all eyeglass frames sitewide at GlassesUSA during the company's Labor Day sale. Use promo code LABORDAY for 40% off standard frames or promo code DESIGNER40 for 40% off most designer frames. This includes frames from brands like Versace, Gucci, Coach, Prada, Oakley, Ray-Ban and more.

In addition to offering an impressive selection of low-cost frames and discounted designer frames paired with single-vision prescription lenses, GlassesUSA is a one-stop destination for all of your custom prescription lens options -- including bifocals, readers, and progressives. Right now, when you use promo code PROG50 at checkout, you now get 50% off progressives and lens upgrades.

The GlassesUSA Labor Day sale is the perfect time to upgrade prescription eyewear for the whole family. For a fantastic two-pair-for-the-price-of-one offer, use code GOGOFREE at checkout. Of if you order contact lenses and your order is over $120, use code FREE-GLASSES at checkout for a free pair of prescription glasses with single vision lenses.

Of course, restrictions apply, but there's no better time to save on prescription glasses or sunglasses for men, women, and children during this sale.

Once you select the perfect frames, you can customize your prescription lenses with a variety of options. Choose Transition lenses that darken in the sunlight, or add filters to protect your eyes from blue light and UV rays. You can also opt for polarized lenses, tinted lenses, and lenses with a scratch-resistant coating.

Take advantage of free shipping and returns, plus a 14-day money-back guarantee. If something isn't right, or you don't like how they look, simply return any glasses for a full-refund.

Labor Day deals from EyeBuyDirect

Right now, when you shop for prescription eyewear at BuyEyeDirect, you can buy one pair of eyeglasses at their already low price, plus save a whopping 65% off the second pair when you use promo code HOT65 at checkout. This includes eyewear for men, women and children alike. It's that easy to save up to hundreds of dollars when you buy two pairs of prescription eyeglasses at once during EyeBuyDirect's Labor Day sale. And yes, you can mix and match eyeglasses and sunglasses to meet your needs.

Right now at EyeBuyDirect, dozens of popular frames are also on sale for up to 50% off. You can even find frames, with single vision prescription lenses, starting at under $20 per pair. Plus, if you're in a hurry to replace your existing glasses, EyeBuyDirect offers a nice selection of frames that it can craft custom prescription lenses for and then provide two-day delivery.

Beyond the vast selection of BuyEyeDirect's original frame designs, you'll find designer frames from companies like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Coach, Vogue, Ralph Lauren, Arnette and many others offered at a discount. Another compelling reason to shop for prescription eyeglasses from EyeBuyDirect is their 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy.

Labor Day deals from Zenni Optical

During Zenni Optical's Labor Day sale, on top of the company's already discounted prices, you can get up to additional 65% off almost every pair of glasses. Plus, if you buy two complete pairs at the same time, you can save an additional 20% on the second pair using promo code BOGA20 at checkout. An additional 10% discount is offered to students, teachers, active military, first responders and medical workers.

Zenni Optical offers basic and designer frames (from Adidas, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade and more), along with an extensive selection of upgrades and options, including the latest Transitions Gen S lenses, which get darker when exposed to sunlight, but fade back to clear two times faster that previous Transitions lenses.

Even without the Labor Day sale discounts, Zenni Optical is known for ultra-low cost frames, which range in price from a mere $6.95 to $59.95 with single focus, basic prescription lenses included. Bi-focals, progressives, lens filters and coatings all increase prices; adding lenses that change color in sunlight will add about $160 to the cost, while a blue-light filter increases the cost by about $47.

Generally, if you're looking for the most basic glasses at the lowest price, Zenni is the place to shop. What we like about Zenni Optical is that shopping is easy. Quickly narrow your search through filters based on price, style, prescription, color and frame material. You're guided through lens selection, too. Most of the frames have a virtual try-on feature.

In addition to prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses for men, women and children, Zenni Optical offers low-cost specialty eyewear for athletes, gamers and computer users, as well as FL-41 glasses for people who suffer from migraines.

