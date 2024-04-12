The best deals on headphones for crystal-clear audio at affordable prices

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

If you're a music fan, a great pair of headphones is a must. Whether you want reliable noise-canceling abilities or you're looking for wireless earbuds to work out with, there are tons of excellent choices available right now. From Apple to Bose, you can choose from plenty of well-constructed, affordable cans to enjoy all your favorite tunes or podcasts with. You can even use them to chat during hands-free calls.

But you don't want to spend your entire paycheck on a pair of headphones, right? There are plenty of earbuds, wireless headphones, and more with features like spatial audio support and great bass and treble that can fit any budget. If you don't have time to sift through all the deals out there, don't worry. We do! We've curated some of our favorite affordable headphones with price cuts right now. Read more to see what's on sale and be sure to snag a pair now – Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets' Department" launches in less than two weeks, after all.

Bose QuietComfort 45 (9% off)

Bose/Amazon

Looking to tune out the world and immerse yourself in your music? These headphones have great noise cancellation, so you can focus on what matters.

They stand out for their plush, comfortable design, with soft ear cushions that are perfect for long listening sessions. You'll get stellar sound quality too, with customizable EQ to tweak the audio to your personal taste.

The QuietComfort 45s deliver up up to 24 hours of nonstop playback per charge. And with fast-charging capabilities, just 15 minutes of charge time gives you hours of listening.

Like the QuietComfort Ultra but at a more affordable price point, these Bose headphones make it easy to get lost in your own world, free from outside distractions.

Now's a great time to snag yours, as they're on sale for just $299, down from their normal price of $329.

Beats Studio Pro (save 43%)

Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro are great-looking headphones that serve up top-notch audio quality and useful features like noise cancellation and lossless sound.

Their adaptive noise canceling technology blocks out distractions, so your music takes center stage. You get crisp and balanced sound quality across a wide frequency range too, which means no matter what type of music you listen to, it sounds perfect.

Additionally, these headphones really stand out for their top-level comfort. Their super-soft and plush ear cups stay comfortable even during marathon listening sessions.

Easy iOS and Android connectivity let you quickly pair with your devices. You also get cool extras, like spatial audio that creates a personalized, 360-degree listening environment. And with fast charging capabilities, you get hours of uninterrupted listening on just a few minutes of charge time.

You can't go wrong with this model from the Beats line, especially since they're currently on sale for $200, which is down from their usual price of $350.

Apple AirPods Max (9% off)

Apple

The AirPods Max headphones come with an admittedly hefty price tag, but they have truly amazing audio quality and features that make them worth considering for Apple devotees.

They give you exceptionally clear, robust sound whether you're listening to Apple Music, TV+, or Spotify. They also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, which means another more immersive way to enjoy your favorite music as it tracks in your headphones all around you.

Seamless Apple device pairing, Find My integration, and simple physical onboard controls make using these headphones a breeze. You don't even need a special app. AirPods Max capabilities are built into Apple operating systems.

If you're an Apple user looking for a top-tier listening experience, these might be one of your best bets (aside from AirPods Pro), and you can choose from multiple different colors, too. Right now, you can get a pair for just $500, down from their normal price of $549.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) (24% off)

Apple

As far as earbuds go, they don't get much better than AirPods, especially if you're an iOS owner. In terms of looks, they're clean and modern, and their sound is top-notch, too.

Their active noise cancellation really shines by blocking ambient sound, even without audio playing. And the buds' spatial audio with head tracking gives you surprisingly lifelike sound that makes you feel like you're right near your favorite artists, like going to a mini-concert.

While you can tune out the world, transparency mode and the adaptive audio let in real-world sounds when you need them, too. Conversation awareness reduces loud noises so you can easily chat with someone nearby.

Customized audio adapts to your preferences over time on its own, so your AirPods will become more tuned to your choices. Plus, touch controls on the earbuds themselves make it easy to activate Siri, have messages read aloud, or check notifications without looking at your phone.

Get a pair right now for $189, down from their usual price of $249.

Soundcore Anker Space Q45 (33% off)

Amazon

Anker makes some of the best headphones that don't cost an arm and a leg. They're even better when they're on sale, and the Q45 model here shines when it comes to noise cancelling abilities. The company claims the headphones block up to 98% of noise, so you can focus on what's important: the music, of course.

Their 40mm drivers make it so you get booming, intense bass and treble that's clear as a bell. Things sound especially great when you capitalize on the headphones' high-resolution audio wireless capabilities.

These cans have a comfortable frame with a padded headset and ear cups that feel good even after multiple hours of listening. And you'll get plenty of time to do so. They offer 50 hours of playtime per charge when listening in noise cancelling mode and 65 hours in normal mode. They only need a five-minute charge for a four-hour listening boost, too.

Right now, you can get these headphones for just $100, down from their usual price of $150.