Beat the heat with the best baby stroller fans of 2024

The Momcozy Portable Stroller Fan ($26), one of our top fan choices, will keep baby cool all summer long. Amazon

When heading out for walks or day trips, keeping your baby cool in the stroller is essential. A baby stroller fan helps circulate air, ensuring your little one stays both cool and comfortable.

If you use a weather shield on your stroller, pairing it with one of these mini fans becomes even more important. This affordable accessory is a simple solution to keep your baby content while on the move.

With the best baby stroller fan, you can enjoy outings with peace of mind, knowing your baby will stay comfortable when temperatures rise.

Best baby stroller fans in 2024

Want to know what to look for in a baby stroller fan? We looked for stroller fans that were easy to use, quiet, that could be easily attached to a stroller -- and that stay put while in motion.

Best baby stroller fan: Munchkin stroller fan

Amazon

Munchkin's clever portable fan is a terrific addition to strollers, car seats or the side of a crib. Its flexible legs make for universal attachment, while the fan's four speeds suit every temperature need.

The fan features four LED lights to illuminate an evening ride (or entertain the little one). It pivots 360°, making the fan easy to use in any direction. The rechargeable battery lasts up to eight hours and the fan's protective grill is designed to keep baby's fingers out of harm's way.

This fan earns 4.6 stars on Amazon from users who find it "useful" among other accolades.

Best baby stroller fan runner up: Amacool baby stroller fan

Amazon

Stay cool on the go with Amacool's rotatable baby stroller fan, which offers three speeds. The flexible tripod legs can grip around just about anything. The fan is durable and strong, and can be rotated up or down to suit your baby's needs.

This fan offers three LED lights and up to 10 hours of battery life. It can be charged with a USB cable connected to a laptop or power source.

Regularly priced at $36, this fan is currently $30. Amazon Prime members can get this fan for $24.

Best bladeless stroller fan: Skip Hop portable bladeless stroller fan

Amazon

Skip Hop's portable bladeless stroller fan is designed to securely attach to strollers with the included universal hub. This fan features three speed settings, and the rechargeable battery runs for up to six hours.

Perfect for parents concerned about little fingers exploring a fan's blades, this fan is bladeless and adjusts to multiple angles.

Note: This fan will shut down after an hour of use to conserve battery life. If it does, you can switch the fan off and on to restart.

This stroller fan is on sale for just $20 right now at Amazon.

Best battery life: Momcozy portable stroller fan

Amazon

Momcozy's baby stroller fan offers 12-27 hours of battery life depending on winds and can be charged with the included USB charging cable.

The fan offers 360-degree rotation and four speeds, while the fan's head can adjust vertically and horizontally in any direction to provide air movement. The fan comes with three speeds, an LED night light with two modes, a white light mode and a cycle of colored lights for use at night.

The flexible tripod is easy to connect to strollers, cribs, car seats and more.

The Momcozy portable stroller fan is regularly $36 at Amazon, but there's a coupon right now that brings the price down to $24.

Best baby stroller fan for travel: Kidco Buggygear rechargeable fan

Target

Kidco's three-speed fan is perfect for travel due to its small size and battery life, which lasts up to six hours. The flexible silicone strap clips on to a stroller, car seat or crib and features a bright LED built-in flashlight.

Busy parents will appreciate that this rechargeable fan has a built-in USB charging port, so they can charge a smartphone (or other small gadget) while on the go.

Find the Kidco Buggygear rechargeable fan at Target for $35.