

Congratulations, you've got a baby on the way. A crib is arguably one of the biggest and most important purchases you'll make for your little one. Your baby will likely sleep in its crib until it makes the transition to a toddler bed or big-kid bed, which could mean you'll be using that crib for 3-4 years -- future siblings not included.

Getting sleep (for yourself and your baby) is a top priority for new parents. The right crib can't guarantee your baby will be the first in the baby group to sleep through the night, but it will guarantee you'll sleep better at night knowing your little one is placed comfortably and safely in one of the best cribs of the year.

Keep reading for our picks for the best baby cribs in 2024.

Best baby cribs in 2024

Below, see the top baby cribs of the year based on comfort, safety and design.

Keep reading for details on our favorite cribs, where to purchase them, their cost and their best features.

Best traditional crib: Pottery Barn Kids Fillmore convertible crib



Pottery Barn Kids' expertly crafted Fillmore convertible crib proves that simplicity can be a good thing. This traditional crib, which comes in white and in a medium wood tone, features a metal mattress platform that can be placed at three different heights depending on the age and needs of your baby.

This elegant crib features stylish details, including crown molding, beveled panels, grooved posts and fluted slat detailing.

On sale now at Pottery Barn Kids, the Fillmore crib is available starting at $799.

Included : Crib

: Crib Size: 56" (L) 32.5" (W) x 41" (H)

56" (L) 32.5" (W) x 41" (H) Assembly : Pottery Barn Kids offers white glove delivery service, which includes assembly and packaging removal (may not be available in your area).

: Pottery Barn Kids offers white glove delivery service, which includes assembly and packaging removal (may not be available in your area). What parents say: The Pottery Barn Kids site doesn't feature reviews

Best crib with storage: Graco Remi 4-in-1 convertible crib

Graco/Amazon

Graco's reasonably priced 4-in-1 Remi crib can work in four modes, from infancy to big kid bed. The mattress can be raised while baby is in the infant stage, saving mom, dad and caregivers backaches from leaning over the crib. The mattress can be lowered when the baby is rolling over, the crib can be converted into a toddler bed and the crib frame can be used as a headboard for a big kid bed.

Storage is the stand out here, the drawers and changing table attach at the side and a crib's-length storage drawer is featured underneath the crib. You'll have diapers, creams and supplies close at hand, but out of the way with all the handy storage. The crib comes in five color choices, including white (pictured) and pebble gray and white.

Graco's 4-in-1 convertible crib is available at Amazon for $380.

Included: Crib, storage drawer, changing table (mattress sold separately)

Crib, storage drawer, changing table (mattress sold separately) Size : 71.77" (L) x 29.53" (W) x 35.94" (H)

: 71.77" (L) x 29.53" (W) x 35.94" (H) Assembly : Most reviews reflect a short build time.

: Most reviews reflect a short build time. What parents say: "Awesome crib. Exactly what we needed and exactly what we expected. Tons of storage and very sturdy"-- verified Amazon buyer.

Best acrylic or lucite crib: Pottery Barn Kids Sloan acrylic crib

Pottery Barn Kids

Style aficionados need not sacrifice taste once becoming parents thanks to Pottery Barn Kids' chic acrylic crib. This sturdy, modern crib features acrylic slats and a mattress platform, which can be used at two heights depending on the age of your baby. The wood is constructed to never split and the finish is applied with child-safe, water-based paint.

This crib is made for infants and toddlers up to 35 inches tall. The crib is available at Pottery Barn Kids for $799.

Included: Crib (mattress can be purchased before finalizing sale)

Crib (mattress can be purchased before finalizing sale) Size : 54"(L) x 30" (W) x 36.5" (H)

: 54"(L) x 30" (W) x 36.5" (H) Assembly: Pottery Barn Kids offers white glove delivery that assembles the crib and removes packaging (may not be available in your area).

Best smart crib: Cradlewise convertible smart bassinet and crib

Cradlewise

Cradlewise's convertible crib can serve as both a bassinet and a crib and comes with a built-in monitor that allows you to stay connected to your baby while he or she sleeps.

The crib has a built-in sound machine, there to drown out outside noises and lull baby to sleep -- even playing curated music playlists like favorite lullabies. The bassinet can be lowered when your little one is ready to sleep in crib mode, and the mobile app allows you to check in without waking the baby.

What makes Cradlewise's crib stand out, however, is the built-in baby monitor. After sensing your baby is stirring in the night and about to wake up, the crib responds with a gentle bouncing motion that ideally soothes your baby back to sleep.

This crib and bassinet is available at Cradlewise for $1,799, reduced from $1,999.

Included : Smart crib and bassinet attachment, one fitted crib sheet with one waterproof mattress cover, bassinet and crib mesh.

: Smart crib and bassinet attachment, one fitted crib sheet with one waterproof mattress cover, bassinet and crib mesh. Size : 40" (L) x 25" (W) x 42" (H) (fits babies up to 24 months old)

: 40" (L) x 25" (W) x 42" (H) (fits babies up to 24 months old) Assembly : Less than an hour (tools included)

: Less than an hour (tools included) What parents say: "This crib has been the best purchase we have made! Our baby LOVES it and it helps soothe her to make naps and nighttime more peaceful. Because of this crib, we were able to get on a regular sleep schedule before her 2-month birthday and she sleeps through the night!" -Cradlewise verified buyer

Best crib for small spaces: Pottery Barn Kids Babyletto Gelato mini crib

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids' Babyletto Gelato mini crib offers a sleek and modern-styled option for tight spaces and apartments. Crafted from sturdy pinewood, the crib comes in all white with natural legs or a natural crib with white legs. This is a durable and well-crafted crib that's perfect for shared bedrooms and tight squeezes.

This crib is currently available at Pottery Barn Kids for $299.

Included : Crib (mattress sold separately)

: Crib (mattress sold separately) Size : 40" (L) x 26" (W) x 35" (H)

: 40" (L) x 26" (W) x 35" (H) Assembly: Pottery Barn Kids offers white glove delivery that assembles the crib and removes packaging (may not be available in your area).

Best crib for travel: Uppababy Remi playard

Amazon

While there are more budget-friendly travel cribs on the market, few compare to the ease and durability of Uppababy's Remi playard. Perfect for summer travel or naps taken at grandma's, this travel crib is suitable from birth to 35 inches tall and includes a zip-on bassinet suitable from birth to 20 pounds.

You'll sleep soundly knowing your little one is resting on a triple-layer, temperature-regulated mattress -- machine washable and made from air mesh for maximum breathability.

The design allows you an unobstructed view of your baby and the elevated construction keeps your baby away from dust and dirt.

This 4.6-star rated travel crib is available at Amazon for $299.

Included : Travel crib, mattress, mattress cover, storage bag, mesh bassinet

: Travel crib, mattress, mattress cover, storage bag, mesh bassinet Size: 40.5" (L) x 26" (W) x 28.5" (H)

40.5" (L) x 26" (W) x 28.5" (H) Assembly : Easy assembly

: Easy assembly What parents say: "You get what you pay for. Sets up in under 3 minutes. Makes travel a breeze."

How to keep your baby safe in a crib

In August 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission released updated guidelines for crib safety. The new regulations created a total ban on crib bumpers and inclined sleepers, part of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

While every parent should seek the advice of their own pediatrician, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends nothing be placed in a crib with a baby until the baby is at least 12 months old. That means no blankets, pillows or stuffed animals in the crib. Newborns and infants should be placed on their backs when sleeping to reduce the possibility of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), which can cause unexplained sleep-related deaths in infants placed in an unsafe sleep environment.

To keep your infant safe in a crib:

Place your baby on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and place nothing else in your baby's crib, including blankets, pillows and toys.

Infants and newborns should be placed on their back in a crib.

When to transition your baby from a crib to a bed

While each child is different, kids will generally sleep in a crib until they are about three years old. and/or no longer sleeping in diapers. Children's maturity and readiness differ, but when a child can climb out of its crib, it's no longer safe for that child to sleep in a crib. And though some little ones are ready to sleep in a bed starting at around 18 months, experts suggest prolonging the transition from crib to bed until closer to three years old - when your child is more capable of staying in bed all night.

If your toddler is no longer wearing diapers but is still in a crib, it might be time to transition to a bed unless the child can sleep through the night without needing to use the restroom, or sleeps in a pull-up.