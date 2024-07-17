Score the best Apple Watch deals during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is on its second day, but you still can get a deal on an Apple Watch in your favorite configuration and colorway. Does your iPhone need a new companion? Now's the time to grab one, especially since you can get one for much less during the biggest Amazon sales event of the year.

The Apple Watch is far more than just a conduit for controlling your iPhone. It's also great for productivity, entertainment, fitness tracking and safety, especially if you invest in the GPS + cellular version. It can track your heart rate, menstrual cycles and much more.

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, many of the Apple Watch models and configurations are on sale, including the latest Apple Watch Series 9. Take a look at some of the deals you can grab right now.

The 7 best Prime Day deals right now on Apple Watch

Check out these deals available right now on various models and configurations of the popular Apple Watch. Keep in mind, some of these deals are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. With the final hours of Prime Day 2024 upon us, you'll want to grab anything that's appealing to you quickly before the deals come to an end.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS only, 45mm, sport band): $310 (28% off)

Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two sizes (41mm or 45mm), in a GPS only or a GPS + cellular configuration, and in your choice of an aluminum or stainless steel casing. It comes bundled with one of many genuine Apple watch bands. The size and configuration you choose determines the smartwatch's price.

This Apple Watch Series 9 is one of Apple's latest smartwatch models. It's offered here with an aluminum casing, in the 45mm size, with the GPS only configuration and with a sport band. A variety of casing and watch band colors are available.

Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, this configuration of the Apple Watch is only $310, which is 28% off, but only for Amazon Prime members.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + cellular, 41mm, sport band): $580 (17% off)

Amazon

If you want to take full advantage of all that an Apple Watch has to offer, especially its communication and safety features, we highly recommend investing in the GPS + cellular version of the smartwatch. This allows the watch to make and receive calls, send and receive text message, access the internet and perform a wide range of other tasks autonomously -- without the iPhone needing to be in close proximity.

Another benefit to the GPS + cellular version of the Apple Watch is that the safety features, like fall detection, crash detection and SOS Emergency, work anywhere there's cellular service, even when the iPhone is not nearby. So, if you slip in the shower, trip outside while walking your dog, or are involved in an auto accident, the Apple Watch can call for help on your behalf and share your exact location.

This version of Apple's latest smartwatch -- the Apple Watch Series 9 -- is the GPS + cellular version with a graphite stainless steel case, in the 41mm size and with a midnight sport band. Right now, it's available to all Amazon shoppers for 17% off, which brings its price down to $580.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation, GPS only, 40mm, sport band): $169 (32% off)

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is a scaled-down version of the Apple Watch Series 9, but it's still loaded with features. This GPS only version requires your iPhone to be nearby in order for the watch to perform some key features, including those that require the internet. However, this version of the Apple Watch SE can still be used as a feature-packed health and fitness tool and so much more.

Right now, this version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) with GPS only, in the 41mm size, an aluminum casing and with a sport band is on sale to Amazon Prime members for an impressively low $169 -- that's 32% off.

Like all of the Apple Watch models on sale during Prime Day 2024, this one comes in your choice of casing and band color options. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a great "starter" smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + cellular, 40mm, sport loop band) with AppleCare+: $220 (26% off)

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE has since been replaced by the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), but for a first time smartwatch user, or for a parent looking to provide their child with a smartwatch instead of a smartphone, this is a low cost option.

This configuration of the the Apple Watch SE supports GPS + cellular capabilities. It's the 40mm version of the watch with an aluminum casing. It runs the same version of the WatchOS operating system and works with most of the same apps as newer Apple Watch models. It is, however, lacking a few built in sensors you'll find in other versions of the smartwatch.

This version of the Apple Watch SE comes bundled with a sport band. However, as an Amazon Prime Day bonus, Amazon is throwing in two years of AppleCare+ for free.

Choose between a variety of casing and watch band colors. Right now, you can save 27% on this smartwatch AppleCare+ bundle, so you'll pay just $255.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS + cellular, 40mm, sport loop band): $220 (26% off)

Amazon

This is the current version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) with GPS + cellular capabilities. The deal is for the 40mm watch with an aluminum casing and a sport loop band. Choose from a variety of casing and watch band colors. (AppleCare+ is not included with this offer.)

During Prime Day 2024, Amazon Prime members can purchase this configuration of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) for just $220, which is 26% off its usual price.

In addition to offering all of the communications, productivity, entertainment and safety features that the Apple Watch is known for, it can also be used as a feature-packed fitness tracker and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + cellular, 49mm, alpine loop band): $700 (12% off)

Amazon

Ideal for outdoor adventurers, athletes and people who enjoy a wide range of sports, including scuba diving, hiking, swimming or cycling, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the smartwatch you want wrapped around your wrist if your's an iPhone user.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most powerful and durable smartwatch. It offers all of the features and functions of the Apple Watch Series 9, in addition to extra features like a longer battery life, brighter display, emergency siren and more accurate GPS tracking.

This higher-end smartwatch comes in a beautiful titanium housing that's incredibly durable. And Apple has designed a variety of specialty watch bands specifically for this watch. This model comes with the alpine loop band. You can choose between a variety of casing and watch band colors.

All configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 come in the 49mm size and offer GPS + cellular communication capabilities. Right now, all Amazon shoppers can purchase the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for 12% off, which means you'll pay just $700 for this watch -- a $100 savings.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + cellular, 45mm, stainless steel, sport band): $410 (22% off)

Amazon

For those who want to strap a more elegant (and durable) version of the Apple Watch Series 9 around their wrist, we recommend choosing one with the slightly more expensive stainless steel casing that also offers GPS + cellular communications capabilities.

This version of the Apple Watch comes in the 45mm size casing size and is offered in the Project Red color as well as several other options, but they appear to be going in and out of stock. It's currently on sale for 22% off, which brings its price down to $410.

