Amazon has a must-see sale on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Samsung makes several of the most popular and powerful Android phones on the planet. Right now -- but only for a limited time -- Amazon has cut the prices of two of Samsung's bestselling models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. If you act fast, you can save up to 22% when you purchase the unlocked version of one of these phones in any of several colors and configurations.

If you've been thinking about switching from an iPhone to an Android, our smartphone experts have outlined the five best reasons to make this transition and have also curated a roundup of the best Android phones for 2024. Of course, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are featured in this roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Save up to 21%

Right now, you can save up to 21% on the insanely popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you purchase the phone outright from Amazon. Because it's an unlocked phone, you can activate it with the provider of your choice.

This phone comes in four colors and with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Depending on the color you choose, the option with the 256GB of storage is now on sale for as much as 21% off, which brings the price down to $795. For the 512GB version, you'll pay $900, which is 20% off its usual price.

However, if you have an older smartphone to trade in, Amazon will give you a gift card worth up to $260. The phone comes with Android 13 preinstalled. Right now, this is most popular flip-style smartphone on the market. And it now includes the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen located on the outside of the phone that can easily be used for one-handed operation when the phone is shut.

This outside window is one of the most convenient features this versatile smartphone offers. It gives you a way to check messages, interact with apps, see alerts or incoming messages, plus interact with others without having to open the phone.

The other main upgrade here is its processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This means you can count on fast and reliable performance. If you're looking for a powerful smartphone that can easily fit in a pocket, check out the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Save up to 22%

Available in three colors and with your choice of 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a hybrid design that's a cross between a smartphone and small tablet. When folded, it functions like any of Samsung's powerful Android phones. But when you unfold it, you get a large, 7.6-inch touchscreen display -- ideal for multitasking.

Right now, Amazon has reduced the price of this higher-end smartphone (with stylus!) by up to 22%, depending on the color and memory configuration. The unlocked, 256GB version of the phone with a black, cream or blue casing is now priced at $1,400, while the 512GB version is 21% off, which brings the price down to $1,520.

If you pick a certain configuration, you can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $260 when you trade in your old phone.

This phone is powered using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so you get better-than-ever performance. It boasts a stunning 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a small fold line visible down the middle, but it's barely noticeable and provides a gorgeous way to view TV shows or movies. The screen also provides a generous workspace for a single app. Or the two screens can be used separately to run two apps simultaneously.

The Fold 5 is also a powerful smartphone for photography and videography. It has three rear-facing cameras with a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom. And with its 4,400 mAh battery, it will help you power through your day. We also like that this phone has an IPX8 waterproof rating.

If you're looking for another good reason to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, consider the included S Pen stylus. It can be used for handwriting, sketching, annotating files or simply navigating. It feels silky smooth to use, with no noticeable lag.

If you're looking for a new Android tablet to go along with your new Android smartphone, we've got you covered with your picks for the six best Android tablets for 2024. You can also check out our full, in-depth review of the popular Google Pixel Tablet, or head over to Samsung's website to shop the company's entire lineup of Android tablets, any of which can become a perfect companion to a Samsung smartphone.